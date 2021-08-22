Group picks 2 UAPB students

Two graduate students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been selected for the National Board for Certified Counselors' Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors.

Erika Franklin and Pamela Waters are pursing their master's degrees in addiction studies at UAPB.

They are among 40 fellows selected from 450 applicants. Each will receive $15,000 and travel expenses to participate in fellowship-related trainings, according to a news release.

According to the NBCC, its fellowship program was designed to help ensure that the behavioral health needs of all Americans are met, regardless of language or culture, thereby reducing health disparities and improving overall community health and well-being.

The NBCC MFP-AC also strengthens the infrastructure that engages diverse individuals in counseling and increases the number of substance use disorder professional counselors who provide direct substance use disorder services to minority populations, according to the release.

"The faculty and staff of the graduate addiction studies program are extremely pleased and excited about Ms. Franklin's and Ms. Waters' selection to participate in the Minority Fellowship Program for Addiction Counselors," said Cynthia Troutman, interim program director and assistant professor at UAPB. "Ms. Franklin and Ms. Waters will contribute their many skills and ideas to the fellowship program as well as gain opportunities and resources as participants."

Franklin has plans to begin her career as a counselor and advocate for women who have HIV and struggle with substance abuse. Her ultimate goal is to launch her own drug rehabilitation facility. She chose UAPB's addiction studies program because of its reputation in helping graduates achieve their professional goals.

"UAPB's addiction studies program has prepared me for leadership roles in prevention, roles in research, counseling techniques and special populations, and now I'm currently working on program management," Franklin said.

Of the fellowship, Franklin expects to build connections with other professionals and gain new skills in order to engage with diverse groups.

"I'm extremely grateful to my instructors who shared this opportunity with me," Franklin said.

Waters is interested in the treatment of youth and young adults with a focus on "reducing mental health disparities and substance use disorder in underserved and never-served populations," she said.

Waters said her mom's passing led her to pursue addiction counseling.

"She died at the age of 56 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure and progressive lung disease, all due to her being a long-time cigarette smoker," Waters said. "My experience with my mom's tobacco addiction motivated me to help other families dealing with any type of addiction."

Waters expressed her gratitude to her instructors who helped identify the fellowship for her to apply.

"UAPB instructors are passionate about students obtaining various scholarship and fellowship opportunities as an additional method of gaining further knowledge surrounding the program," she said.