High hopes set for Sebastian County Fair this week

GREENWOOD -- The organizers of the Sebastian County Fair are expecting more people to turn out for this year's festivities than previous years despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Randy Mitchell, spokesman for the fair, said the Sebastian County Fair Association estimates about 15,000-20,000 people will attend through the duration of the event. The fair will run from Tuesday to Saturday at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds at 530 E. Knoxville St. in Greenwood.

The Miss Sebastian County pageant and talent show took place Saturday.

The association saw 11,500 people attend the fair in 2019, according to Mitchell. The covid-19 pandemic prevented the fair from being held in 2020, although the association was able to host a youth livestock event with certain precautions in place.

Mitchell attributes the expected increase to the association getting information out about the event more quickly than before and in ways that have shown "tremendous results." An example is the organization distributed its fair book, which provides an overview of the fair and entry forms for fair competitions, toward the end of May or the beginning of June rather than at a later time.

The association's social media and website pertaining to the event also "really got rolling" in May, according to Mitchell.

"Just by the sheer number of inquiries that I'm getting both on the website and through social media, and I think the fact that everybody missed it last year, I think it's going to be a big event this year," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said although the association won't require attendees to wear masks during the event, there will be signs concerning social distancing throughout the fair. Hand sanitizer will be available as well.

Anthony Fink, fair manager for the Sebastian County Fair Association, agreed with Mitchell that attendance will be higher this year.

"I just think people are ready to get back out," Fink said. "They missed coming out and doing those type of events last year, and so they're excited that we're able to have it this year, and to come out and just support the fair."

Bob Purvis, executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said the fair benefits the River Valley community. He said it serves as an economic stimulus, with people coming from within and outside Sebastian County to spend money.

Purvis also described the fair, particularly the agricultural aspect of it, as a "tremendous opportunity" for young people.

"It encourages their interest in farming and animal husbandry, which is really important in Arkansas still, and it's important that we're still raising people that want to be the ones that are going to provide us the food products we need going down the line," Purvis said.

The fair provides a chance for people to get together and enjoy themselves as well, according to Purvis.

Mitchell said the price of admission for this year's fair is $5 for those 12 and older and $3 for children 6-12. Attendees can also purchase wristbands allowing them to ride as many rides as they want for that day for $20. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Mitchell and an electronic copy of the fair book available on the association's website laid out the schedule of events:

• Tuesday: Dollar Night, all admission and rides will cost $1.

• Wednesday: Livestock show for Future Farmers of America and 4H youth begins at 8 a.m.

• Thursday: Kid's Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Livestock awards at 6:30 p.m. Cow patty drop at 8 p.m.

• Friday: Bull riding event at 8 p.m.

• Saturday: Senior Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Junior livestock auction at 5 p.m.

The fair will also feature food trucks, commercial vendors, live performances and a place where art and home economics projects will be on exhibit, among other attractions, according to the Fair Association website.