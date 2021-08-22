Happy birthday (Aug. 22): Here comes a thrilling sense of progress. Innovation is a strength. You'll solve problems and modernize where it makes sense. Friends, supporters and customers will be attracted to what you're putting into the world at the end of the year. December brings a purchase to write home about.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The financial aspect of your day is important to tend to. But with so many more meaningful matters at hand, the issue of money will settle into a position far down your list, which is where it belongs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you didn't think of yourself as powerful and wonderful, these new responsibilities you are gearing up for would seem overwhelming indeed. Allow yourself a moment of ego building. It helps!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll reach a level of objectivity that previously eluded you. The ability to remove yourself from your attachments and see the scene from a new position will quite literally be money in the bank.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Life comes at you in the manner of a snake oil salesman — promising beauty and vitality in a bottle for $100. Research will reveal an equally effective $3 version.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Apply logic, abstract thought, creative hypothesis or deductive reasoning; the result will be the same no matter how you approach it. Nothing will happen unless you act.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll do what you're so good at and keep going with it until you're the last one standing — and then you'll take it even further. Why stop? You may even set a record.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You connect with other people's needs and become important to the attainment of their goals. It's a busy position, but hopefully not too busy to take a beat to revel in your relevance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It may not feel like you're doing anything of note. But because you're engrossed in life, you're learning more than you're aware of. Later, you'll combine your talent with what you absorbed today and you'll give a top performance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're locked, loaded, suited, booted and ready to go. But until the others on your team are on board, this ship will stay grounded. Figure out what the holdup is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tell a story; give a performance; or teach. Your cosmic gift for the day will be a receptive audience. Evening brings the perfect conditions to forge a lasting bond.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There will be a temptation to anticipate interest, jump on opportunity and provide the answers before the questions are even asked. The lucky way will be to play it cool. Lay it back, and wait to see what others come up with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have what they need, but if you offer it too freely or reliably, you will be taken advantage of in time. Be easy but not effortless. Make it subtly known that you understand the high value you add.

SOLAR DETAIL

“Don’t sweat the small stuff” was an adage of the Leo sun, but the new season calls for a different approach. As solar beams reach into Virgo — the sign of minute detail — the small stuff makes the biggest impact. You might even go so far as to devote yourself to the small stuff, which will be both a pleasure and a payoff.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The Leo solar rule comes to a close and Virgo season begins as the sun joins Mercury and Mars in the sign of the lovely maiden. Much will be created at the intersection of playful Leo and practical Virgo. There’s no getting around it. In the process of making things, you will waste things, too. Your efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle will go far; yet there will always be residue you don’t quite know what to do with. The principle is true on physical and emotional planes. There’s an art to letting go. Grace requires both tenderness and strength.

The sun transforms into a helicopter mom this Virgo season — an ever-present representation of support and expectation, setting out in a neat row exactly what we need to improve ourselves. Just think about an upgrade you’d like to make and notice how quickly resources are made available. All provisions will be served with a smile, except for one — the one no person can provide for another. We must each bring to the table our own buy-in. There is no supply on Earth to substitute for the will of one individual.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Some babies born today will be Leos, and others will be Virgos. But in the year Kristen Wiig was born, the sun was in Leo on Aug. 22. Mercury (communication) was in this entertaining and playful sign as well. Look for Wiig in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and the new television series based on the popular “Saturday Night Live” sketch, “MacGruber.”