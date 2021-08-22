Hurricane Henri takes aim at Northeast

People evacuated popular beach communities and made last-minute runs on batteries and gasoline as Hurricane Henri churned closer to Long Island and southern New England, while officials pleaded with the millions of people in the storm's path to brace themselves for torrential rain and storm surges.

Hurricane Henri was on course to make landfall today in the late morning or afternoon on a long stretch of coastline, as hurricane warnings extended from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Mass., across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York's Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.

Intense winds and potentially dangerous tidal surges were expected as far east as Cape Cod and as far west as the New Jersey shore, and utilities warned ensuing power outages could last a week or even more. Governors urged people to stay home during the brunt of the storm.

Henri was veering west from its forecast path, placing eastern Long Island in its bull's-eye rather than New England. That gave people directly in the storm's path less time to prepare.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for some residents closest to the water in Madison, Conn. First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons wrote in a public notice, that any "residents who do not leave the evacuation zone by 9 p.m. tonight are putting their lives at risk and public safety crews will not be able to respond to you once winds exceed 50 mph."

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island's southern coast, were urged to evacuate. The last boats left at 10:40 p.m. Saturday; after that, officials said, there may be no way out for people who decide to ride out the storm.

Guests at the Palms Hotel on Fire Island were leaving throughout Saturday on ferries, said general manager Laura Mercogliano.

"They've been sending double the amount of boats, so it's been very orderly. And many of the restaurant owners and business owners are just securing all of their items outside right now," she said.

The hotel will reopen Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, winds and storm surges from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy in some parts of the state. The governor, who will leave office in two days following a sexual harassment scandal, warned that heavy rains were expected to create problems far up into the Hudson River Valley.

"We have short notice. We're talking about tomorrow," Cuomo said. "So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please."

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to "shelter in place" from this afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee similarly urged state residents stay at home today and into Monday morning.

"We consider this a serious matter," McKee said at a news conference.

Officials said Logan International Airport in Boston was expected to remain open, but that some flights likely would be canceled. And service on some branches of New York City's commuter rail system will be suspended today.

New York hasn't had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.

With a top wind speed of 75 mph Saturday, Henri sped up to move north-northeast at 18 mph as of Saturday evening. It's still about 335 miles south of Montauk Point on Long Island.

Information for this article was contributed by Larry Neumeister, Mike Melia and Mark Pratt of The Associated Press.