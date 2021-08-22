Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 8-22-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• ERMER'S LEARNING ACADEMY INC., 4006 Barraque St.,/P.O. Box 236. Date of inspection Aug. 13. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 1010 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Observed potatoes stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Observed several flying insects in the produce department by the back handwashing sink. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Observed liquid leaking from dairy walk in cooler ceiling. Packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Chicken (59, 51, and 49 degrees F) in food bulk case is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended them to finish going through the case to see what was above 41 degrees F and discard that product. They discarded the chicken during the inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the deli being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 2301 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 13. No violations were reported. There was no cooked chicken to be checked during time of inspection. Inspector spoke with the manager about the process to prepare the chicken. The manager said that the chicken comes in frozen and they freeze it until they cook it. She said that the final temperature on the chicken after cooking has to reach 175 degrees F.

• BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 27. Ground beef (48 degrees F) in prep area cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Ground beef was not being actively prepped at the time of inspection. If food is kept in the prep area cooler after being prepped, it should be stored at 41 degrees F or below. Observed pipes on the ceiling in the dry storage room and the ceiling in the meat department dripping water on packaged food. Packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water.

• BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 6. Observed pipes on the ceiling in the dry storage room and the ceiling in the meat department dripping water on packaged food. Packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water.

• THE ALL AMERICAN, 209 S. Main St. # B. Date of opening inspection Aug. 5. Serving window has openings to the outside. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• CHARRO'S, 2500 Olive St. Date of inspection Aug. 4. Food preparation worker without hair restraint. Food preparation workers are to wear effective hair restraints. Dusty ceiling fan in preparation area. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. No Certified Food Manager. Left owner with website to obtain CFM.

• RIM FOOD MART, 601 N. Hutchinson St. Date of inspection Aug. 4. Observed counter top unclean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• SUBWAY, 1017 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Aug. 4. Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use.

• SISTA SISTA CATERING, mobile, 7 La Salle Cove. Date of inspection Aug. 3. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment.