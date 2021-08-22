Lane closings start Tuesday for bypass work

Rock blasting associated with a $66.6 million project to build the Bella Vista bypass in Bentonville will require lane closings for three days beginning Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews blasting rocks between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Thursday will temporarily halt traffic for up to 15 minutes at a time as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, Arkansas 549 and Walton Boulevard.

Drivers in the area should watch for warning signs and safety personnel, the department said.

The project includes constructing about 2.8 miles of roadway with bridges on Arkansas 549 and a new Bella Vista bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville.