Lanes to be shut for I-30 project

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closings throughout the corridor this week beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel effects and traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will occur, weather permitting:

North Little Rock

• Broadway between the frontage roads will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Detours signs will direct traffic to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

• Broadway westbound will have a single lane closed between Olive and Pine streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, and from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

• Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Sixth or Ninth streets.

• The I-30 interchange with Interstate 40 will have various lane closings throughout the interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Sunday.

• Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Aug. 30. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

Little Rock

• The ramp from Interstate 630 eastbound to I-30 eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use the I-630 eastbound ramp to the I-30 frontage road and travel northbound to the interstate on-ramp at East Sixth Street.

• The intersections of East Fourth Street with Rock Street and River Market Avenue will have the right lanes and sidewalks closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between East Sixth and East Third streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday. One block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street north to East Third Street also will have single lanes closed.

• The I-30 frontage road will have a single lane closed between East 10th and East Sixth streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630 will have single- and double-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

• I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Road will have single- and double-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• The ramp from I-30 westbound to I-630 will have a lane shift and single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Sunday.

Traffic will be controlled using construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.