Little Rock notebook

Input given panel

on sustainability

The Little Rock Sustainability Commission recently hosted community conversations to seek feedback on topics like food, transportation, energy, recycling and waste reduction.

Virtual discussions were held via Zoom on Tuesday and Saturday of last week. One final session in Spanish is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Participants can register via a link that can be found on the city of Little Rock's Twitter feed.

Residents sought

to serve on boards

Little Rock is seeking applications from residents to serve on various boards and commissions. Applications must be submitted by a deadline of 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and will be kept on file for two years, according to a tweet from the city issued Wednesday.

Appointments to city boards and commissions require confirmation by the city board. Interested parties can apply at littlerock.gov.

City directors not

meeting this week

The Little Rock Board of Directors will not meet this week because there are five Tuesdays in August.

The board typically meets each Tuesday, with the weekly meeting alternating between an agenda meeting, where members review items on the docket for the next week, and a formal meeting, where they can take action on resolutions and ordinances.

At their most recent meeting Aug. 17, board members approved a second-stage plan for spending more of the city's federal covid-19 aid, among other items.