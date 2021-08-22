LIVE! in NWA: Luke Bryan, Jim Gaffigan at AMP; Ray Wylie Hubbard at The Majestic

Country music superstar and current judge on ABC's singing competition show "American Idol," Luke Bryan makes his fourth return to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Bryan brings his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" to the venue at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 with guests Dylan Scott and Runaway June.

On Aug. 28, popular stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan returns to the Walmart AMP with his family-friendly, often "clean" comedy on his "The Fun Tour" at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$135 for Bryan and $29.50-$295 for Gaffigan. More information is at 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org/amp.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Route 358 performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Bentonville Taproom, 109 S. Main. Free. 553-7577; facebook.com/Bentonville-Taproom-665088110603169.

• The Racy Brothers perform with Sean Michel at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Live on the Green series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• Band of Minors: Back to School Revival performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 for ages 13-18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. $17-$22. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23; Jason D performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Lightnin' Malcom performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 26 & 27; Wesley Young performs at 2 p.m. Aug. 28; and Kingdom Falls performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Monk Is King performs at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 with guest Pat Ryan Key for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. Free. eurekasprings.org. (Read more about Pat Ryan Key on Page 11.)

• The Whistling Hounds perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Patti Steel performs at 4 p.m. today, Aug. 22, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. 935-3443; kingfishbar.com.

• Jordy Searcy will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Moon Taxi will perform with Sparkle City Disco at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Flatland Cavalry performs with Kylie Nix at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Earl & Them perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 for Happy Hour; Pecos & The Rooftops perform with Huser Brother Band at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27; and Randall Shreve's Circus performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $15-$18 for Jordy; $25-$30 for Taxi; $20-$23 for Flatland; $8 for Earl; Pecos are sold out; and $15 for Shreve.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

FORT SMITH

• Ray Wylie Hubbard performs with guest Beau Roberson at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $20-$25. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Brent Terhune performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug 27 & 28 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $15. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

OZARK

• Backwoods Music Festival returns to Mulberry Mountain Aug. 26-29. The three-day, four-night festival includes art experiences, camping for the full weekend, workshops and vendors. The lineup includes The Disco Biscuits headlining on Aug. 28 along with more than 50 other performers. 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop. $54-$499. backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

ROGERS

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St. Free. 202-5507, facebook.com/citypump623.

• Alisha Pattillo performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St. digjazz.com.

• Full House will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 with guest Handshake Saints; and DeFrance performs with guest Tracy Bailey Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but registration is required. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Suite 25 will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Creekside Taproom, 100 E. Alpine St. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• One Penny Shy performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Willi Carlisle performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 with Route 358 as part of the Live at Turnbow Series at Walter Turnbow Park. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge Jazz Duo will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Amber & the Relics perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27; and The Hill Raisers perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

TICKETS

• The Original Ozark Folk Festival is the longest continuously running folk festival in the nation, and the 74th annual event returns to Eureka Springs Nov. 11-13. Concerts will be held at the Basin Park Hotel, Main Stage, and The Auditorium, as well as free music in Basin Spring Park through the weekend. Tickets went on sale Aug. 20. theaud.org; facebook.com/OriginalOzarkFolkFestival.

