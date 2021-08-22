Methodist Foundation announces $600,000 scholarship for Arkansas undergraduate

The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas is establishing a scholarship to benefit low-income students.

A $200,000 planned gift by an anonymous donor along with The Methodist Foundation for Arkansas' commitment of an additional $100,000 a year for the next four years, brings the total scholarship award to $600,000.

The Hope Scholarship, as it will be called, will award $150,000 for the next four years to incoming and current undergraduate students.

Four Arkansas organizations will administer the scholarship starting in the Fall 2022 semester: Hendrix College, Philander Smith College, the Dr. Charles W. Donaldson Scholars Academy, and the Oscar Washington, Jr., Educational Fund.

Hendrix College in Conway and Philander Smith College in Little Rock are traditional four-year institutions.

The Dr. Charles W. Donaldson Scholars Academy is a year-round program open to high school students in the Pulaski County Special School District and Jacksonville North Pulaski School District. The program provides academic support and mentoring for underrepresented and first-generation students.

The Oscar Washington Jr. Educational Fund provides scholarships to college-bound high school seniors based on academic achievement, financial need and community service.