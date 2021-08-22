• Andrew Cuomo is on the move. A U-Haul truck was spotted Friday morning at the executive mansion in Albany, N.Y., where the governor has remained during his final days in office. Cuomo has made no public appearances since announcing last week that he would resign in the wake of a report from the state attorney general's office detailing sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women. Cuomo delayed his departure by two weeks, ostensibly to aid with the transition as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes the reins. Hochul, who will be the first woman to lead the state, has called the additional time unnecessary. With the transfer of power set for Tuesday, a handful of state workers and movers were seen along with the U-Haul on Friday at the historic Queen Anne-style brick residence that Cuomo and dozens of previous governors have called home. It's still unclear where Cuomo, a Democrat, is going to lay his head at night since he owns no property. The three-term governor's most recent abode outside Albany was the Westchester home he shared with ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee. The Mount Kisco compound was owned solely by Lee, who sold it after the couple broke up in 2019. The van Friday was spotted three days after Cuomo filed his retirement papers. The 63-year-old is eligible for an estimated pension of $50,000 a year. Some political observers have speculated that this isn't the end of the road for the career politician, noting that he has more than $18 million in his campaign coffers and is eligible to run for office again since the New York Assembly abandoned the impeachment process.

• Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member alleged that the singer struck her last week, authorities said. Deputies were sent to Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after the staff member reported the dispute, the Ventura County sheriff's office said. No one was injured. Reports taken by deputies will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration, the sheriff's office said. Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the investigation is "overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said' regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever." He added, "Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately." Spears, 39, hired Rosengart last month as she seeks to regain control of her life 13 years into a court conservatorship that has power over her money and affairs.