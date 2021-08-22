Naturals 4, Drillers 1 (8)

NATURALS 4, DRILLERS 1 (7)

Jeison Guzman's three-run double in the fifth inning Saturday gave the Northwest Arkansas Naturals a 4-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The game was called after a 44-minute rain delay.

Guzman's double came with two outs in the inning. Three consecutive walks allowed by Drillers reliever Melvin Jimenez loaded the bases with no outs. Tyler Cropley lined out and Clay Dungan -- who hit an RBi single in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1 -- popped out before Guzman hit an 0-1 pitch to center field. Vinnie Pasquantino drew a fourth walk, but was stranded when Seuly Matias struck out swinging to end the inning.

Guzman was the only Naturals player with more than one hit, Dungan, Brewer Hicklen and Kevin Merrell had the others as Northwest Arkansas finished with five hits as a team. Left-hander Drew Parrish (5-3) picked up the victory after allowing Tulsa's lone run on 2 hits over 5 innings.