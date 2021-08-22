Offense improves in 2nd scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and quarterback Malik Hornsby capitalized on extended playing time to combine for six touchdowns in the University of Arkansas' final major scrimmage of camp Saturday.

With top tailback Trelon Smith held out to allow a turf toe injury to continue healing, and first-team quarterback KJ Jefferson playing limited snaps, Hornsby and Sanders posted productive numbers in practice No. 14 of camp, a closed session at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Coach Sam Pittman said the top two offenses ran roughly 55 plays each, and the third units repped about 30 plays to bring the play count to around 140, plus special teams work.

Whereas the defense "won" the day in the first scrimmage, Saturday's work was much more balanced, Pittman said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/822uapittman/]

"I thought it was a very physical scrimmage," Pittman said. "Last week, I believed our defense outlasted our offense. I don't believe that this week. I think the offense in the second half, I think the offense came back and did some really nice things. It was a pretty even scrimmage."

Pittman said the top defense had a strong first half Saturday, then the offense bounced back as the Razorbacks worked ones vs. ones.

"I believe the offense responded, which I didn't feel like they did last week," he said.

Defensive end Zach Williams judged the scrimmage as a "pretty good" one.

"I felt it was better than the last scrimmage," Williams said. "This one, everyone knew their assignments better and they were making less mistakes."

Said offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, "It was an assignment-sound scrimmage. We competed better than we have in a long time. So, especially coming from that first scrimmage, it's definitely a big improvement."

The true freshman Sanders scored touchdowns covering 39 and 6 yards, making it clear he will be high in the tailback rotation with Smith once the season starts Sept. 4 against Rice.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/822uaplayers/]

Hornsby had touchdown runs of 80 and 8 yards, and the redshirt freshman threw a pair of scoring strikes: 45 yards to John David White and 15 yards to Kendall Catalon.

"He's getting better in the pocket, but he has to get better," Pittman said. "But when he's running out, he's getting better at throwing the football and he's a major threat with his feet."

Hornsby has been up and down in the periods viewed by the media in camp, but he turned in an outstanding performance with two weeks remaining until the opener.

"He's getting through his reads faster," Cunningham said. "He's definitely one of our more athletic quarterbacks, so whenever he takes off it's a show, to say the least."

Because quarterbacks are off limits for hitting, the whistles used to stop plays are sometimes tight and sometimes loose.

Sanders took first-unit snaps all week with Smith resting his toe.

"He ran well. He ran hard. Had a good day. Had a really good day," said Pittman, who also noted Sanders is the No. 2 back. "He's improved so much in practice, I believe. I think he gained a lot of confidence last week."

Sanders was mainly a receiver in high school, but enrolling early helped him transition to full-time running back in spring drills. Now he's leading the pack of backup tailbacks, which also includes Josh Oglesby, Dominique Johnson, AJ Green and Javion Hunt. He's also impressing older teammates.

"He's pretty strong and he's fast," Williams said. "You can't lose contain. You can't just try to wrap him up and fall to the ground. He'll take you for about a good 5 to 10 yards. If you hit him, you've got to hit him real good."

Jefferson had a 1-yard touchdown run for the first offense, but he played only a couple of series.

Defensively, end Jashaud Stewart picked up a fumble that was caused by a mesh mistake in the backfield, while linebacker Jackson Woodard and defensive back Jon Conley both intercepted tipped passes.

To start the scrimmage, the first unit on both sides of the ball matched up against the second team. After that, the Razorbacks worked ones vs. ones and twos vs. twos.

Pittman said the rash of penalties -- particularly offsides, defensive pass interference and offensive holding, which bogged down last week's scrimmage -- were less apparent Saturday.

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) hands the ball off to running back Raheim Sanders (5) during a scrimmage at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.