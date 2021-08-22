OSU cowgirl reigns at Lincoln; Pulliam named Miss Lincoln Riding Club 2021

LINCOLN -- As the new Miss Lincoln Riding Club, Charity Pulliam said she hopes to welcome people from all walks of life into the rodeo community.

Pulliam, 21, was crowned Aug. 14 during the final performance of the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo. Pulliam, the daughter of Yvonne and Aubie Tarr and Kevan Pulliam, is in her senior year at Oklahoma State University.

She said she hopes to use her degree and abilities to work with Pro Rodeo Sports News. Pulliam's interest in equine reaches several different arenas.

Pulliam won the written test, interview, speech and appearance categories of the 2021 Lincoln Riding Club queen contest.

Falyn Cordeiro, 19, daughter of Mike and Brandy Cordeiro of Gentry, came in as first runner-up. Currently a junior at John Brown University, Cordeiro is working for her degree in business to help her succeed in her goal to own her own flower shop. She enjoys riding horses and finishing them out and is a active member of Element Christ Riders Riding Club. She has recently discovered her love of roping and plans to compete in this event in the near future. Her hobbies include sewing, quilting, flying airplanes and working on her pilot's license, floral design and bookkeeping.

She won the Congeniality and Horsemanship portions of the Lincoln Riding Club Queen contest.

Shannon Kerr, 22, daughter of Ken and Shelley Kerr of Allen, Okla., placed second runner-up. Kerr works as a veterinarian technician and has always had a love of horses. Her horses "Starbucks" and "Lakota" have taught her the differences in learning styles and capabilities of horses. She also enjoys drawing and reading. This self-described "country girl" is always up for a fishing trip and a little bit of four-wheeling with friends and family.

Katelen Green, 19, daughter of Mike and Melanie Green, and graduate of Stilwell High School in Stilwell, Okla., finished as third runner-up. Katelen wants to become a massage therapist. Paired with her bay roan "Strawberry," they perform weekly on her local drill team. She is proud of Strawberry's willingness and obedience in the challenges that come with working the arena during drill team performances. Being the daughter of a bull rider, rodeo is in her blood.