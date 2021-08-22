Patents awarded to Arkansans

Aug. 10, 2021

Patent 11,083,167 B1. Soybean Cultivar 93110853. Issued to Jason Aaron Long of Forrest City. Assigned to Mertec LLC of West Point, Iowa.

Patent 11,085,676 B2. Compressor Protection Against Liquid Slug. Issued to Mark O. Creason of Fort Smith. Assigned to Rheem Manufacturing Co. of Atlanta.

Patent 11,085,746 B2. Rotary-drive Ammunition Reloading Systems with Discontinuous Stroke Speed. Issued to Jason T. Carter of Manila and Jason D. Pruett of Blytheville. Assigned to Dillon Precision Products Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patent 11,085,747 B2. Ammunition Reloading Systems and Methods. Issued to Jason D. Pruett of Blytheville and Jason T. Carter of Manila. Assigned to Dillon Precision Products Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patent 11,085,841 B2. Monitoring of Tool Calibration Status in Automated Tool Control Systems. Issued to David C. Fly of Maumelle; Matthew J. Lipsey of Sherwood; Preston C. Phillips and Jason D. Newport, both of Conway; Frederick J. Rogers of North Little Rock; Andrew R. Lobo of Wadsworth, Ill.; Joseph Chwan of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; (US); Sean W. Ryan of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and (US); and Thomas L. Kassouf of Port Washington, Wis. Assigned to Snap-on Inc. of Kenosha, Wis.

Patent D927,238 S. Chair Back. Issued to Chris Hart of Rogers.

Patent D927,709 S. Cooling Device for an Athletic Mask. Issued to James R. Elmore of Springdale.

Patent PP33,329 P2. Blackberry Plant Named APF-238T. Latin Name: Rubus subgenus Rubus Watson, Varietal Denomination: APF-238T. Issued to John R. Clark of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent PP33,330 P2. Blackberry Plant Named Ponca. Latin Name: Rubus subgenus Rubus Watson, Varietal Denomination: Ponca. Issued to John R. Clark of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Aug. 17, 2021.

Patent 11,089,733 B1. Net Wrap Recovery Device. Issued to John Herman Callahan of Mulberry.

Patent 11,089,758 B1. Soybean Cultivar 93411946. Issued to Jason Aaron Long of Forrest City. Assigned to Mertec LLC of West Point, Iowa.

Patent 11,089,979 B2. Device and Method for Measurement of Glycated Hemoglobin (A1C). Issued to Peter Xaysanasy of Fort Smith. Assigned to ELG Corp. of Fort Smith.

Patent 11,091,207 B1. Aerodynamic Mud Flap for Motor Vehicle. Issued to Darron Ming of Van Buren; Asa Hazelwood of Nashville, Tenn.; Eric R. Larson of Spring Valley, Ohio; Kevin P. Shatzer of Fairfield, Ohio, and James D. Smith of West Chester, Ohio. Assigned to HSMA LLC of Brentwood, Tenn.

Patent 11,091,403 B2. Apparatus and Methods for Fertilizer Production. Issued to Michael E. Winchell of Fairfield Bay. Assigned to Bio-Flex Labs LLC of Batesville, Miss.

Patent 11,093,889 B2. Delegate Item Delivery. Issued to Matthew A. Jones and Todd D. Mattingly, both of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,093,893 B2. Apparatus and Method of Maintaining Accurate Perpetual Inventory Information. Issued to Gregory D. Dixon, Ashley D. Taylor and Sarah L. Im, all of Rogers; Robert W. Utting Jr. of Bella Vista, and Jesse L. Eaton of Springdale. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,093,895 B2. Methods and Systems for Managing Stock Room Bin Audits at Retail Sales Facilities. Issued to Nicholaus A. Jones of Fayetteville, Robert J. Taylor of Rogers and Matthew A. Jones of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,094,690 B2. On-chip IEC ESD Protection Using Parasitic PNP Devices. Issued to Zhong Chen of Fayetteville and Farzan Farbiz of Santa Clara, Calif. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,095,287 B1. Asynchronous Polymorphic Logic Gate Design. Issued to Jia Di and Chandler Bernard, both of Fayetteville.

Patent D927,906 S. Chair Back. Issued to Chris Hart of Rogers.

Patent D928,238 S. Plush Horse Ride-on Toy. Issued to William Talios of Fayetteville, John Bisges of Buford, Ga., and David Castrucci of Napa, Calif. Assigned to Dynacraft BSC Inc. of Port Wentworth, Ga.