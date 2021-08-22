Patriot Park planned in Fayetteville to help end veteran homelessness

FAYETTEVILLE -- The people developing an apartment complex for veterans hope the project will effectively end homelessness in the region for those who served in the military and will provide easy access to the care they need.

Patriot Park, a 60-unit affordable housing development exclusively for veterans, is planned for the long-vacant parking lot Washington County owns at the southeast corner of North Street and College Avenue. The location is near the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

Jim Petty, a Van Buren developer with Strategic Realty, spearheaded the project using the state's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program as the primary funding source. Petty recently gave a presentation on the project to the board for the nonprofit development arm of the city's Housing Authority. The nonprofit, FHA Development, is a management partner on the project. Board members will have a seat at the table to make decisions on the project's development.

Petty said the overall project cost is just more than $10 million. The tax credit program is covering $8.5 million of the cost, he said, with grants, bank financing and donations accounting for the rest.

Petty received notification of the award a few weeks ago. He made it a point to describe the units as affordable with a capital A. The complex will feature 24 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units, as well as a common area for recreation. Service providers will visit the site to aid and care for residents, he said.

The units are intended for veterans experiencing homelessness, low-income veterans and veterans with disabilities, as well as their families, Petty said. Rents will range depending on income, he said. Prospective tenants must apply, and qualified applicants with income restrictions will be able to live at Patriot Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

One-bedroom units will range $295 to $395 monthly; two-bedrooms will be $300 to $495; and three-bedroom units will be $320 to $590 per month. Revenue from rent will go toward expenses such as insurance, bills, maintenance, management, tax filing requirements and fees to the state, Petty said.

Average rent in Fayetteville is about $660 for a one-bedroom unit, $776 for a two-bedroom and $1,090 for a three-bedroom apartment, according to the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas.

Construction should take 12 to 14 months. A groundbreaking is planned for Sept. 11.

Addressing a need

Washington County has owned the 3-acre parking lot since the 1980s. The county will continue to own the property and lease it to the limited liability company associated with the project, Petty said.

Washington County Veteran Services will oversee and manage the complex once it's built. The office helps veterans and their families file for benefits and disability compensation.

Ben Dykes, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and director of veterans services for the county, said he frequently deals with homeless, disabled and low-income veterans. Helping the veteran community will ease the load of providing relief to the region at large, he said.

The location is ideal, Dykes said. The apartments will sit within walking distance of the veterans hospital. They also will be centrally located in the city and near a transit route, making the commute to work easier for many veterans, he said.

Patriot Park will serve as a place where veterans will want to live, rather than just a place where they have to, Dykes said. Veterans share a bond through their service and simply being around each other will help their quality of life and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, he said.

The idea is tenants at the complex will get the stable housing and care they need to be able to find their own path through life, Dykes said.

Getting to zero

The regional Continuum of Care, a collection of nonprofit agencies that help people get out of homelessness or provide services to at-risk individuals and families, has a goal to functionally end veteran homelessness.

The continuum keeps a by-name list of people experiencing homelessness in the region. As of Friday, there were 224 people on the list, 31 of whom were veterans.

An official count taken Jan. 28 identified 14 veterans experiencing homelessness in Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties. However, only those in emergency shelters or transitional housing were counted because of safety precautions associated with the pandemic, said Pam Hutcheson, the continuum's executive director. A count Jan. 23, 2020, found 38 veterans experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are 13,000 veterans in Washington County; 16,000 in Benton County; 800 in Madison County and 2,100 in Carroll County. The estimate for the state is more than 202,000.

The Fayetteville Housing Authority manages a housing voucher program for veterans. It was providing 118 out of a possible 130 vouchers to help subsidize rent for veterans in and around the city as of Aug. 12.

The number of veterans in the region experiencing homelessness is an evolving picture, said Steven Mills, chief operating officer of 7 Hills Homeless Center. Although the counts may have identified a certain number of veterans, several more unidentified are at risk of homelessness, he said.

Having Patriot Park's 60 units exclusively for veterans will help put a system in place to get to a "functional zero" in ending veteran homelessness, Mills said.

There's a huge need in the region for affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for non-veteran residents, Mills said. But providing a place just for veterans will only help the overall picture, he said.

Keeping people out of homelessness is not a zero-sum game, Mills said.

"My hope would be that it would be a safety net and allow us to end veteran homelessness," he said. "If we've got 60 units available, I don't think there's any reason we wouldn't be able to accomplish that."