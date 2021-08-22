Police end crackdown on arrest filmers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Miami Beach police officers are no longer enforcing a new law that critics believe has emboldened officers to arrest bystanders using their phones to film police on duty.

The department announced that it had suspended the law last month after a series of controversial arrests, the Miami Herald reported.

The local ordinance, which the city commission passed unanimously June 23, makes it a crime to stand within 20 feet of officers with the "intent to impede, provoke or harass" them.

Chief Richard Clements ordered the law's enforcement to be suspended July 26, police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. The temporary stoppage will allow for officers to receive additional training, he said.

Arrest data provided by the police shows 13 people have been arrested under the ordinance. At least eight of those arrests were of people who had been video-recording officers. All 13 were young Black men or women.

The day the ordinance was suspended, two men were arrested as they recorded police officers at the Royal Palm Hotel in South Beach. One man was filming police as they repeatedly beat a handcuffed man accused of fleeing police after striking an officer with a scooter, officials said. The second man was arrested after filming officers as they waited outside the lobby to take the first man to jail.

Prosecutors later dropped the charges against both men and filed misdemeanor battery charges against five police officers who had been at the scene.

Man who shot at approaching police dies

AMARILLO, Texas -- A man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges, police said Saturday.

George Michael Mireles, 34, died at a hospital after Friday's shooting at an apartment complex, Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in a statement.

Officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for, police say. Birkenfeld said police later learned that Mireles was wanted on a felony drug charge.

Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.

Capitol Hill officer cleared of riot fatality

The Capitol Hill police officer who fatally shot pro-Trump extremist Ashli Babbitt while defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been cleared.

Citing a police memo, NBC News reported that the unidentified officer was exonerated by an internal investigation, months after the Justice Department said in April that it would not press charges.

Video shows Babbitt, wearing a Donald Trump flag as a cape, attempting to crash through the broken window of a door where elected officials were being led away from a mob attempting to stop certification of the 2020 election.

"As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out," the Justice Department reported. "An officer inside the Speaker's Lobby fired one round from his service pistol, striking Ms. Babbitt in the left shoulder, causing her to fall back from the doorway and onto the floor."

Babbitt was an Air Force veteran who'd become a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy group that believes Trump will be reinstated as president. The uprising at the Capitol began with a "Stop the Steal" rally, where Trump further pushed claims of election fraud.

Babbitt's death has become a rallying cry for far-right extremists who have come to see her as a martyr and demand the name of the officer who shot her. Trump, who campaigned as a law-and-order candidate, indicated last month that the officer should be singled out.

"Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" Trump asked. "People want to know and why."

The 35-year-old San Diego woman's husband filed a lawsuit requesting the identity of the officer. An attorney representing the officer called his client's actions "nothing short of heroic."

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar has referred to the shooting as an execution.

Missouri teacher charged in D.C. riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged over her reported role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal prosecutors last week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without having to post bail on the condition that she promised to show up for court hearings.

Her public defender declined to comment Saturday.

Wilson was recently hired as a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield but expected to be fired after her arrest, The Kansas City Star reported. The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Prosecutors charged Wilson's husband, Zachary John Wilson, with the same crime in February.