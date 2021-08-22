Police investigating woman's death

Arkansas State Police investigators are looking into the death of a woman who shot at Lawrence County deputies early Saturday, according to a news release.

Sheriff's deputies were called to 244 County Road 429 at 3:15 a.m. near Walnut Ridge and entered the home of Jennifer Shirley, 44, the release said. Shirley shot at them after they used a "less than lethal device" on her, the release said.

The deputies fled and did not return fire, and for several hours a state trooper spoke remotely with Shirley, according to the release.

At 7 a.m., smoke was seen coming from inside the house, and emergency responders entered the building and found Shirley dead, according to the release.

The body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, the release said.