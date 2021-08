Power 5 college football schedules

Coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini begin their season Saturday with a home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (AP/Doug McSchooler)

All times Central and subject to change *denotes conference game SEC ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Rice 1 p.m. Sept. 11 Texas 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Georgia Southern 3 p.m. Sept. 25 Texas A&M TBA Oct. 2 at Georgia TBA Oct. 9 at Mississippi TBA Oct. 16 Auburn TBA Oct. 23 UAPB TBA Nov. 6 Mississippi State TBA Nov. 13 at LSU TBA Nov. 20 at Alabama TBA Nov. 26 Missouri 2:30 p.m. ALABAMA (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Miami 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Mercer 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Florida 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Southern Miss. TBA Oct. 2 Mississippi TBA Oct. 9 at Texas A&M TBA Oct. 16 at Mississippi State TBA Oct. 23 Tennessee TBA Nov. 6 LSU TBA Nov. 13 New Mexico State TBA Nov. 20 Arkansas TBA Nov. 27 at Auburn TBA AUBURN (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Akron 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Alabama State 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Penn State 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Georgia State TBA Oct. 2 at LSU TBA Oct. 9 Georgia TBA Oct. 16 at Arkansas TBA Oct. 30 Mississippi TBA Nov. 6 at Texas A&M TBA Nov. 13 Mississippi State TBA Nov. 20 at South Carolina TBA Nov. 27 Alabama TBA FLORIDA (0-0,0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Fla. Atlantic 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at South Florida noon Sept. 18 Alabama 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Tennessee TBA Oct. 2 at Kentucky TBA Oct. 9 Vanderbilt TBA Oct. 16 at LSU TBA Oct. 30 Georgia 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at South Carolina TBA Nov. 13 Samford TBA Nov. 20 at Missouri TBA Nov. 27 Florida State TBA GEORGIA (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Clemson 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Ala.-Birmingham 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 South Carolina 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt TBA Oct. 2 Arkansas TBA Oct. 9 at Auburn TBA Oct. 16 Kentucky TBA Oct. 30 Florida 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 Missouri TBA Nov. 13 at Tennessee TBA Nov. 20 Charleston Southern TBA Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech TBA KENTUCKY (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 La.-Monroe 11 a.m. Sept. 11 Missouri 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Tenn.-Chattanooga 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at South Carolina TBA Oct. 2 Florida TBA Oct. 9 LSU TBA Oct. 16 at Georgia TBA Oct. 30 at Mississippi State TBA Nov. 6 Tennessee TBA Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt TBA Nov. 20 New Mexico State TBA Nov. 27 at Louisville TBA LSU (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 McNeese State 7 p.m. Sept. 18 Cent. Michigan 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mississippi State TBA Oct. 2 Auburn TBA Oct. 9 at Kentucky TBA Oct. 16 Florida TBA Oct. 23 at Mississippi TBA Nov. 6 at Alabama TBA Nov. 13 Arkansas TBA Nov. 20 La.-Monroe TBA Nov. 27 Texas A&M TBA MISSISSIPPI (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 6 Louisville 7 p.m. Sept. 11 Austin Peay 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Tulane 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Alabama TBA Oct. 9 Arkansas TBA Oct. 16 at Tennessee TBA Oct. 23 LSU TBA Oct. 30 at Auburn TBA Nov. 6 Liberty TBA Nov. 13 Texas A&M TBA Nov. 20 Vanderbilt TBA Nov. 25 at Miss. State 6:30 p.m. MISSISSIPPI ST. (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. Sept. 11 NC State 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Memphis 3 p.m. Sept. 25 LSU TBA Oct. 2 at Texas A&M TBA Oct. 16 Alabama TBA Oct. 23 at Vanderbilt TBA Oct. 30 Kentucky TBA Nov. 6 at Arkansas TBA Nov. 13 at Auburn TBA Nov. 20 Tennessee State TBA Nov. 25 Mississippi 6:30 p.m. MISSOURI (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Cent. Michigan 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 SE Missouri State 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Boston College TBA Oct. 2 Tennessee TBA Oct. 9 North Texas TBA Oct. 18 Texas A&M TBA Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt TBA Nov. 6 at Georgia TBA Nov. 13 South Carolina TBA Nov. 20 Florida TBA Nov. 26 at Arkansas 2:30 p.m. SOUTH CAROLINA (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 E. Illinois 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at East Carolina 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Georgia 6 p.m. Sept. 25 Kentucky TBA Oct. 2 Troy TBA Oct. 9 at Tennessee TBA Oct. 16 Vanderbilt TBA Oct. 23 at Texas A&M TBA Nov. 6 Florida TBA Nov. 13 at Missouri TBA Nov. 20 Auburn TBA Nov. 27 Clemson TBA TENNESSEE (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 Bowling Green 7 p.m. Sept. 11 Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Florida TBA Oct. 2 at Missouri TBA Oct. 9 South Carolina TBA Oct. 16 Mississippi TBA Oct. 23 at Alabama TBA Nob. 6 at Kentucky TBA Nov. 13 Georgia TBA Nov. 20 South Alabama TBA Nov. 27 Vanderbilt TBA TEXAS A&M (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Kent State 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Colorado 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 New Mexico 11 a.m. Sept. 25 Arkansas TBA Oct. 2 Mississippi State TBA Oct. 9 Alabama TBA Oct. 16 at Missouri TBA Oct. 23 South Carolina TBA Nov. 6 Auburn TBA Nov. 13 at Mississippi TBA Nov. 20 Prairie View A&M TBA Nov. 27 at LSU TBA VANDERBILT (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 E. Tennessee State 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Colorado State 9 p.m. Sept. 18 Stanford 7 p.m. Sept. 25 Georgia TBA Oct. 2 Connecticut TBA Oct. 9 at Florida TBA Oct. 16 at South Carolina TBA Oct. 23 Mississippi State TBA Oct. 30 Missouri TBA Nov. 13 Kentucky TBA Nov. 20 at Mississippi TBA Nov. 27 at Tennessee TBA ACC BOSTON COLLEGE (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Colgate 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Massachusetts 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Temple 11 a.m. Sept. 25 Missouri TBA Oct. 2 at Clemson TBA Oct. 18 NC State TBA Oct. 23 at Louisville TBA Oct. 30 at Syracuse TBA Nov. 5 Virginia Tech TBA Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech TBA Nov. 20 Florida State TBA Nov. 27 Wake Forest TBA CLEMSON (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Georgia 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 South Carolina State 4 p.m. Sept. 18 Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at NC State TBA Oct. 2 Boston College TBA Oct. 15 at Syracuse TBA Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh TBA Oct. 30 Florida State TBA No. 6 at Louisville TBA Nov. 13 Connecticut TBA Nov. 20 Wake Forest TBA Nov. 27 at South Carolina TBA DUKE (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 at Charlotte 6 p.m. Sept. 10 NC A&T 7 p.m. Sept. 18 Northwestern 3 p.m. Sept. 25 Kansas TBA Oct. 2 at North Carolina TBA Oct. 9 Georgia Tech TBA Oct. 16 at Virginia TBA Oct. 30 at Wake Forest TBA Nov. 6 Pittsburgh TBA Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech TBA Nov. 18 Louisville 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 Miami TBA FLORIDA ST. (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 5 Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Jacksonville St. 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wake Forest 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Louisville TBA Oct. 2 Syracuse TBA Oct. 9 at North Carolina TBA Oct. 23 Massachusetts TBA Oct. 30 at Clemson TBA Nov. 6 NC State TBA Nov. 13 Miami TBA Nov. 20 at Boston College TBA Nov. 27 at Florida TBA GEORGIA TECH (0-0, 0-0 ACC)) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 N. Illinois 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Kennesaw St. 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Clemson 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 North Carolina TBA Oct. 2 Pittsburgh TBA Oct. 9 at Duke TBA Oct. 23 at Virginia TBA Oct. 30 Virginia Tech TBA Nov. 6 at Miami TBA Nov. 13 Boston College TBA Nov. 20 at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 Georgia TBA LOUISVILLE (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 6 at Mississippi 7 p.m. Sept. 11 E. Kentucky 6 p.m. Sept. 17 Cent. Florida 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Florida St. TBA Oct. 2 at Wake Forest TBA Oct. 9 Virginia TBA Oct. 23 Boston College TBA Oct. 30 at NC State TBA Nov. 6 Clemson TBA Nov. 13 Syracuse TBA Nov. 18 at Duke 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 Kentucky TBA MIAMI (0-0, 0-0 ACC)) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Alabama 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Appalachian St. 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Michigan St. 11 a.m. Sept. 25 CCSU TBA Sept. 30 Virginia 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at North Carolina TBA Oct. 23 NC State TBA Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh TBA Nov. 6 Georgia Tech TBA Nov. 13 at Florida St. TBA Nov. 20 Virginia Tech TBA Nov. 27 at Duke TBA NC STATE (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 South Florida 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Furman 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Clemson TBA Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech TBA Oct. 16 at Boston College TBA Oct. 23 at Miami TBA Oct. 30 Louisville TBA Nov. 6 at Florida St. TBA Nov. 13 at Wake Forest TBA Nov. 20 Syracuse TBA Nov. 26 North Carolina TBA NORTH CAROLINA (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. Sept. 11 Georgia St. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Virginia 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech TBA Oct. 2 Duke TBA Oct. 9 Florida St. TBA Oct. 16 Miami TBA Oct. 30 at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 Wake Forest TBA Nov. 11 at Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 Wofford TBA Nov. 26 at NC State TBA PITTSBURGH (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Massachusetts 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Tennessee 11 a.m. Sept. 18 W. Michigan 11 a.m. Sept. 25 New Hampshire TBA Oct. 2 at Georgia Tech TBA Oct. 16 at Virginia Tech TBA Oct. 23 Clemson TBA Oct. 30 Miami TBA Nov. 6 at Duke TBA Nov. 11 North Carolina 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 Virginia TBA Nov. 27 at Syracuse TBA SYRACUSE (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Ohio 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Rutgers 1 p.m. Sept. 18 Albany (NY) 11 a.m. Sept. 24 Liberty 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Florida St. TBA Oct. 9 Wake Forest TBA Oct. 15 Clemson 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech TBA Oct. 30 Boston College TBA Nov. 13 at Louisville TBA Nov. 20 at NC State TBA Nov. 27 Pittsburgh TBA VIRGINIA (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 William & Mary 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Illinois 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at North Carolina 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 Wake Forest 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Louisville TBA Oct. 16 Duke TBA Oct. 23 Georgia Tech TBA Oct. 30 at BYU TBA Nov. 13 Notre Dame TBA Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh TBA Nov. 27 Virginia Tech TBA VIRGINIA TECH (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 North Carolina 5 p.m. Sept. 11 Middle Tennessee 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at West Virginia 11 a.m. Sept. 25 Richmond TBA Oct. 9 Notre Dame TBA Oct. 16 Pittsburgh TBA Oct. 23 Syracuse TBA Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech TBA Nov. 5 at Boston College 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 Duke TBA Nov. 20 at Miami TBA Nov. 27 at Virginia TBA WAKE FOREST (0-0, 0-0 ACC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 Old Dominion 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Norfolk St. 11 a.m. Sept. 18 Florida St. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Virginia 6 p.m. Oct. 2 Louisville TBA Oct. 9 at Syracuse TBA Oct. 23 at Army 11 a.m. Oct. 30 Duke TBA Nov. 6 at North Carolina TBA Nov. 13 NC State TBA Nov. 20 at Clemson TBA Nov. 27 at Boston College TBA BIG 12 BAYLOR (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Texas State 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Texas Southern 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Kansas 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Iowa St. TBA Oct. 2 at Oklahoma St. TBA Oct. 9 West Virginia TBA Oct. 16 BYU TBA Oct. 30 Texas TBA Nov. 6 at TCU TBA Nov. 13 Oklahoma TBA Nov. 20 at Kansas St. TBA Nov. 27 Texas Tech TBA IOWA ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 N. Iowa 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Iowa 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at UNLV 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Baylor TBA Oct. 2 Kansas TBA Oct. 16 at Kansas St. TBA Oct. 23 Oklahoma St. TBA Oct. 30 at West Virginia TBA Nov. 6 Texas TBA Nov. 13 at Texas Tech TBA Nov. 20 at Oklahoma TBA Nov. 26 TCU TBA KANSAS (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 South Dakota 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Baylor 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Duke TBA Oct. 2 at Iowa St. TBA Oct. 16 Texas Tech TBA Oct. 23 Oklahoma TBA Oct. 30 at Oklahoma St. TBA Nov. 6 Kansas St. TBA Nov. 13 at Texas TBA Nov. 20 at TCU TBA Nov. 27 West Virginia TBA KANSAS ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Stanford 11 a.m. Sept. 11 S. Illinois 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Nevada 1:05 p.m. Sept. 25 at Oklahoma St. TBA Oct. 2 Oklahoma TBA Oct. 16 Iowa St. TBA Oct. 23 at Texas Tech TBA Oct. 30 TCU TBA Nov. 6 at Kansas TBA Nov. 13 West Virginia TBA Nov. 20 Baylor TBA Nov. 26 at Texas 11 a.m. OKLAHOMA (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Tulane 11 a.m. Sept. 11 W. Carolina 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Nebraska 11 a.m. Sept. 25 West Virginia TBA Oct. 2 at Kansas St. TBA Oct. 9 at Texas TBA Oct. 16 TCU TBA Oct. 23 at Kansas TBA Oct. 30 Texas Tech TBA Nov. 13 at Baylor TBA Nov. 20 Iowa St. TBA Nov. 27 at Oklahoma St. TBA OKLAHOMA ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Missouri St. 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Tulsa 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Boise St. 8 p.m. Sept. 25 Kansas St. TBA Oct. 2 Baylor TBA Oct. 16 at Texas TBA Oct. 23 at Iowa St. TBA Oct. 30 Kansas TBA Nov. 6 at West Virginia TBA Nov. 13 TCU TBA Nov. 20 at Texas Tech TBA Nov. 27 Oklahoma TBA TCU (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Duquesne 7 p.m. Sept. 11 California 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 SMU TBA Oct. 2 Texas TBA Oct. 9 at Texas Tech TBA Oct. 16 at Oklahoma TBA Oct. 23 West Virginia TBA Oct. 30 at Kansas St. TBA Nov. 6 Baylor TBA Nov. 13 at Oklahoma St. TBA Nov. 20 Kansas TBA Nov. 26 at Iowa St. TBA TEXAS (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 La.-Lafayette 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Arkansas 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Rice 7 p.m. Sept. 25 Texas Tech TBA Oct. 2 at TCU TBA Oct. 9 Oklahoma TBA Oct. 16 Oklahoma St. TBA Oct. 30 at Baylor TBA Nov. 6 at Iowa St. TBA Nov. 13 Kansas TBA Nov. 20 at West Virginia TBA Nov. 26 Kansas St. 11 a.m. TEXAS TECH (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Houston 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m. Sept. 18 Fla. International 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Texas TBA Oct. 2 at West Virginia TBA Oct. 9 TCU TBA Oct. 16 at Kansas TBA Oct. 23 Kansas St. TBA Oct. 30 at Oklahoma TBA Nov. 13 Iowa St. TBA Nov. 20 Oklahoma St. TBA Nov. 27 at Baylor TBA WEST VIRGINIA (0-0, 0-0 BIG 12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 LIU Brooklyn 4 p.m. Sept. 18 Virginia Tech 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Oklahoma TBA Oct. 2 Texas Tech TBA Oct. 9 at Baylor TBA Oct. 23 at TCU TBA Oct. 30 Iowa St. TBA Nov. 6 Oklahoma St. TBA Nov. 13 at Kansas St. TBA Nov. 20 Texas TBA Nov. 27 at Kansas TBA BIG TEN ILLINOIS (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Aug. 28 Nebraska noon Sept. 4 Texas-San Antonio 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Virginia 10 a.m. Sept. 17 Maryland 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Purdue TBA Oct. 2 UNC-Charlotte TBA Oct. 9 Wisconsin TBA Oct. 23 at Penn St. 11 a.m. Oct. 30 Rutgers TBA Nov. 6 at Minnesota TBA Nov. 20 at Iowa TBA Nov. 27 Northwestern TBA INDIANA (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Iowa 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Idaho 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Cincinnati 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at W. Kentucky 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Penn St. TBA Oct. 16 Michigan St. 11 a.m. Oct. 23 Ohio St. TBA Oct. 30 at Maryland 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Michigan TBA Nov. 13 Rutgers TBA Nov. 20 Minnesota TBA Nov. 27 at Purdue TBA IOWA (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Indiana 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Iowa St. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Kent St. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Colorado St. TBA Oct. 1 at Maryland 7 p.m. Oct. 9 Penn St. TBA Oct. 16 Purdue 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Northwestern TBA Nov. 13 Minnesota TBA Nov. 20 Illinois TBA Nov. 26 at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. MARYLAND (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 West Virginia 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 Howard 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Illinois 8 p.m. Sept. 25 Kent St. TBA Oct. 1 Iowa 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Ohio St. 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Minnesota TBA Oct. 30 Indiana 11 a.m. Nov. 6 Penn St. TBA Nov. 13 at Michigan St. TBA Nov. 20 Michigan TBA Nov. 27 at Rutgers TBA MICHIGAN (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 W. Michigan 11 a.m. Sept. 11 Washington 7 p.m. Sept. 18 N. Illinois 11 a.m. Sept. 25 Rutgers 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Wisconsin TBA Oct. 9 at Nebraska TBA Oct. 23 Northwestern TBA Oct. 30 at Michigan St. TBA Nov. 6 Indiana TBA Nov. 13 at Penn St. TBA Nov. 20 at Maryland TBA Nov. 27 Ohio St. 11 a.m. MICHIGAN ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 at Northwestern 8 p.m. Sept. 11 Youngstown St. 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Miami 11 a.m. Sept. 25 Nebraska TBA Oct. 2 W. Kentucky 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Rutgers 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Indiana 11 a.m. Oct. 30 Michigan TBA Nov. 6 at Purdue TBA Nov. 13 Maryland TBA Nov. 20 at Ohio St. TBA Nov. 27 Penn St. TBA MINNESOTA (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 Ohio St. 7 p.m. Sept. 11 Miami (Ohio) 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Colorado noon Sept. 25 Bowling Green 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Purdue 11 a.m. Oct. 16 Nebraska TBA Oct. 23 Maryland TBA Oct. 30 at Northwestern TBA Nov. 6 Illinois TBA Nov. 13 at Iowa TBA Nov. 20 at Indiana TBA Nov. 27 Wisconsin TBA NEBRASKA (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Aug. 28 at Illinois noon Sept. 4 Fordham 11 a.m. Sept. 11 Buffalo 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Oklahoma 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Michigan St. TBA Oct. 2 Northwestern 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 Michigan TBA Oct. 16 at Minnesota TBA Oct. 30 Purdue TBA Nov. 6 Ohio St. TBA Nov. 20 at Wisconsin TBA Nov. 26 Iowa 12:30 p.m. NORTHWESTERN (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 Michigan St. 8 p.m. Sept. 11 Indiana St. 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Duke 3 p.m. Sept. 25 Ohio TBA Oct. 2 at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 Rutgers 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Michigan TBA Oct. 30 Minnesota TBA Nov. 6 Iowa TBA Nov. 13 at Wisconsin TBA Nov. 20 Purdue TBA Nov. 27 at Illinois TBA OHIO ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 at Minnesota 7 p.m. Sept. 11 Oregon 11 a.m. Sept. 18 Tulsa 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Akron TBA Oct. 2 at Rutgers TBA Oct. 9 Maryland 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Indiana TBA Oct. 30 Penn St. TBA Nov. 6 at Nebraska TBA Nov. 13 Purdue TBA Nov. 20 Michigan St. TBA Nov. 27 at Michigan 11 a.m. PENN ST. (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Sept. 11 Ball St. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Auburn 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Villanova TBA Oct. 2 Indiana TBA Oct. 9 at Iowa TBA Oct. 23 Illinois 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Ohio St. TBA Nov. 6 at Maryland TBA Nov. 13 Michigan TBA Nov. 20 Rutgers TBA Nov. 27 at Michigan St. TBA PURDUE (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Oregon St. 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Connecticut 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Illinois TBA Oct. 2 Minnesota 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Iowa 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 Wisconsin TBA Oct. 30 at Nebraska TBA Nov. 6 Michigan St. TBA Nov. 13 at Ohio St. TBA Nov. 20 at Northwestern TBA Nov. 27 Indiana TBA RUTGERS (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 Temple 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Syracuse 1 p.m. Sept. 18 Delaware 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Michigan 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 Ohio St. TBA Oct. 9 Michigan St. 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Northwestern 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Illinois TBA Nov. 6 Wisconsin TBA Nov. 13 at Indiana TBA Nov. 20 at Penn St. TBA Nov. 27 Maryland TBA WISCONSIN (0-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Penn St. 11 a.m. Sept. 11 E. Michigan 6 p.m. Sept. 25 Notre Dame 11 a.m. Oct. 2 Michigan TBA Oct. 9 at Illinois TBA Oct. 16 Army TBA Oct. 23 at Purdue TBA Oct. 30 Iowa Noon Nov. 6 at Rutgers TBA Nov. 13 Northwestern TBA Nov. 20 Nebraska TBA Nov. 27 at Minnesota TBA PACIFIC-12 ARIZONA (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 S. Utah 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 UNLV 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at BYU 9:15 p.m. Sept. 25 Colorado TBA Oct. 2 at UCLA TBA Oct. 8 Stanford 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Utah TBA Oct. 30 Washington St. TBA Nov. 6 Southern Cal TBA Nov. 13 at Washington TBA Nov. 20 at Oregon St. TBA Nov. 27 Arizona St. TBA ARIZONA ST. (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 BYU 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 San Diego St. 9 p.m. Sept. 18 N. Arizona 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Oregon TBA Oct. 9 UCLA TBA Oct. 16 at Colorado TBA Oct. 22 Washington 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Southern Cal TBA Nov. 6 California TBA Nov. 13 Utah TBA Nov. 19 at Washington St. 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Arizona TBA CALIFORNIA (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Nevada 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at TCU 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Sacramento St. 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Washington TBA Oct. 2 Washington St. TBA Oct. 15 at Oregon 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 Colorado TBA Oct. 30 Oregon St. TBA Nov. 6 at Arizona St. TBA Nov. 13 Southern Cal TBA Nov. 20 at Stanford TBA Nov. 27 at UCLA TBA COLORADO (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 3 N. Colorado 8 p.m. Sept. 11 Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Minnesota noon Sept. 25 at Arizona TBA Oct. 2 Southern Cal TBA Oct. 16 Arizona St. TBA Oct. 23 at California TBA Oct. 30 at Oregon TBA Nov. 6 Oregon St. TBA Nov. 13 at UCLA TBA Nov. 20 Washington TBA Nov. 26 at Utah TBA OREGON (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Fresno St. 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ohio St. 11 a.m. Sept. 18 Stony Brook 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Arizona St. TBA Oct. 2 at Stanford TBA Oct. 15 California 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at UCLA TBA Oct. 30 Colorado TBA Nov. 6 at Washington TBA Nov. 13 Washington St. TBA Nov. 20 at Utah TBA Nov. 27 Oregon St. TBA OREGON ST. (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Purdue 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Hawaii 10 p.m. Sept. 18 Idaho 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Southern Cal TBA Oct. 2 Washington TBA Oct. 9 at Washington St. TBA Oct. 23 Utah TBA Oct. 30 at California TBA Nov. 6 at Colorado TBA Nov. 13 Stanford TBA Nov. 20 Arizona TBA Nov. 27 at Oregon TBA SOUTHERN CAL (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 San Jose St. 4 p.m. Sept. 11 Stanford 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Washington St. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 Oregon St. TBA Oct. 2 at Colorado TBA Oct. 9 Utah TBA Oct. 23 at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 Arizona St. TBA Nov. 6 at Arizona TBA Nov. 13 at California TBA Nov. 20 UCLA TBA Nov. 27 BYU TBA STANFORD (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 at Kansas St. 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Southern Cal 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. Sept. 25 UCLA TBA Oct. 2 Oregon TBA Oct. 8 at Arizona 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Washington St. TBA Oct. 30 Washington TBA Nov. 5 Utah 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Oregon St. TBA Nov. 20 California TBA Nov. 27 Notre Dame TBA UCLA (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Aug. 28 Hawaii 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4 LSU 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Fresno St. 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25 at Stanford TBA Oct. 2 Arizona TBA Oct. 9 at Arizona St. TBA Oct. 16 at Washington TBA Oct. 23 Oregon TBA Oct. 30 at Utah TBA Nov. 13 Colorado TBA Nov. 20 at Southern Cal TBA Nov. 27 California TBA UTAH (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 2 Weber St. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at BYU 9:15 p.m. Sept. 18 at San Diego St. 6 p.m. Sept. 25 Washington St. TBA Oct. 9 at Southern Cal TBA Oct. 16 Arizona TBA Oct. 23 at Oregon St. TBA Oct. 30 UCLA TBA Nov. 5 at Stanford 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Arizona St. TBA Nov. 20 Oregon TBA Nov. 26 Colorado TBA WASHINGTON (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Montana 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Michigan 7 p.m. Sept. 18 Arkansas St. 3:15 p.m. Sept. 25 California TBA Oct. 2 at Oregon St. TBA Oct. 16 UCLA TBA Oct. 22 at Arizona St. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Stanford TBA Nov. 6 Oregon TBA Nov. 13 Arizona TBA Nov. 20 at Colorado TBA Nov. 26 Washington St. TBA WASHINGTON STATE (0-0, 0-0 PAC-12) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Sept. 4 Utah St. 10 p.m. Sept. 11 Portland St. 5 p.m. Sept. 18 Southern Cal 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Utah TBA Oct. 2 at California TBA Oct. 9 Oregon St. TBA Oct. 16 Stanford TBA Oct. 23 BYU TBA Oct. 30 at Arizona TBA Nov. 13 at Oregon TBA Nov. 19 Arizona St. 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Washington TBA

