REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Dynamo Corp. to Barton Oaks, LLC Ls1-3, 5-8 &10-15 B1, Capitol View; Lots A & B B1, Capitol View Replat $2,824,000.

Apostolic Church Real Estate Holdings, Inc. to Fletcher Realty, LLC 4320 Landers Road, North Little Rock. Tract 3, Apostolic $2,000,000.

Joseph W. Thompson to John Charles Williams; Eliza Terry Borne, 470 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock. Ls4-5 B15, Midland Hills $907,000.

Dustin Hennard to Hunter Pate; Devin Pate, 1225 Stewart Road, Little Rock. Tract A, Post Oak $868,600.

D. Nathan Coulter; D. Nathan Coulter Revocable Trust to Walter Holland Gould, III; Berengere D. Gould, 444 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls1-3 B11, Midland Hills $780,000.

SJHD Venture, LLC to Justin Rabinowitz; Hannah Rabinowitz, 2108 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock. Ls13-14 B17, Newton, $750,000.

Don E. Fowler; Kimberly M. Fowler to Richard W. Dunn; Ellen Greeson Dunn; Dunn Joint Revocable Trust, L44 B96, Chenal Valley, $722,000.

Nicholas C. Brown; Lisa Brown to Gary L. Smith; Rebecca R. Smith, L8 B9, Newton's- Pulaski Heights, $717,500.

Real Estate Commercial I, Inc. to Red Dog Management, LLC L1 B4000, Indian Hills, $695,000.

KellCo Custom Homes, Inc. to Brian James Bruce; Jamilynn Marie Bruce, 2200 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L9 B16, Stonehill Phase 7, $650,000.

Betty Jo Ward to Justin Edwin Garrison, Jr.; Megan Saer Garrison, 369 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L29 B10, Pleasant Valley, $649,900.

GRC Properties Limited Partnership 1 to Mounds II, LLC Unit 7B, The Residences At Building 5 HPR, $600,000.

Michael P. Kiernan; Elizabeth Jo Kiernan to Nicholas Fair; Amanda Fair, 14000 Belle Pointe Drive, Little Rock. L40R, Belle Pointe, $585,000.

Carpet Center Maumelle, LLC to Allen Ree Holdings, LLC, 10600 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. L4B, Cock Of The Walk, $554,000.

1920 N. Jackson, LLC to Victoria R. Klein, 1920 N. Jackson St, Little Rock. Ls35-36, Shadowlawn, $509,000.

Arvest Bank; David A Siebert Trust to Frank C. Braun; Tiffany L. Braun, 30 Carmel Drive, Little Rock. L7 B57, Pleasant Valley, $505,000.

William O. Jones; Robin V. Jones; B&R Jones Family Revocable Trust to Jacob's Store, LLC L9 B200, Park Hill NLR, $495,000.

3200 Myers St. Partners, LLC to RW Ventures, LLC, 301 S. Valmar, Little Rock. L1 B2, Bodeman; L1 B5, Beach; L7 B16 & L17 B9, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $454,450.

Benjamin Saxon; Karen W. Saxon to Carrie K. Carr, 2520 Arkansas Valley Drive, Little Rock. L4 B35, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Dunlap Development, LLC to Crisis Pregnancy Center Of Central Arkansas, Inc., L12C, Baptist Health-Kanis South, $450,000.

L&D Investment Properties, LLC to Glenda Lucas, 501 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock. L9 B6, Sienna Lake, $445,000.

Nam Kim; Nam Reynolds; Young Kim to Richard Williams, 102 Castellane Court, Maumelle. L620, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $435,900.

Kyle McCuen to Theresa Stone, 7 Gay Place, Little Rock. L27, South Normandy, $430,000.

William T. Bellamy; Karen L. Marine to Sufna Gheyara John; Joseph Daniel John, 5 Baronne Court, Little Rock. L341B, St Charles, $428,000.

Ronlad John Martino, II; Amy Martino to Sarah Story; Luke Story, 106 Clervaux Circle, Little Rock. L61 B73, Chenal Valley, $415,00o.

Monica Wood to Danny W. Burnett; Barbara Nicole Burnett, 87 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L3 B88, Chenal Valley, $405,000.

Virgil Robert Askren, III; Judith Moench Askren to Y Wait, LLC L4 B2, Sienna Lake, $400,000.

Oaks Horse Farm, LLC to James Tyler Wilson, 42119 Ark. 10, Bigelow. Pt W/2 NW SW & Pt W/2 SW SW 22-3N-16W, $400,000.

Richard M. Allen to Aldo Jessie Reyes, 7235 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L76 B1, Gap Creek, $390,000.

Hunter C. Pate; Devin V. Pate to Tyler Smith; Kylie R Smith 2016 Brownwood Road, Little Rock. L83, Queen Manor, $388,000.

Mary Ann Dalmut; Mary Ann Dalmut Living Trust; Niki J. Wilson; Niki J. Wilson Living Trust to Morgan W. Hamilton; Kristen K. Hamilton, 13200 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L25R, Carriage Creek Phase II, $386,500.

Bo McNeill; Jamie McNeill to Jesse David Abeler, 67 Valley Estates Cove, Little Rock. L16, Pleasant Valley Estates, $385,000.

Jeremy Garcia; Brigette Garcia to Nicholas John Fellone; Katherine Elizabeth Blakely, 4611 N. Lookout St, Little Rock. L2 B8, Hillcrest, $385,000.

Matthew J. Walsh; Janet S Walsh to Cong Tuu Lu; Nhan Phat Lu; Mgoc My Lu, 53 Epernay Circle, Little Rock. L28 B72, Chenal Valley, $380,000.

Joshua P Davenport; Beth Ann Davenport to Michele Hardy; Michael Wayne Hardy, 3100 N. Magnolia St, North Little Rock. L1R B30, Park Hill NLR, $380,000.

James Ray Carroll; Patricia Anne Carroll Revocable Trust to Eric Spann; Dana Spann, 19 Bronte Court, Little Rock. L8 B55, Chenal Valley, $376,376.

Steven M. Bayer; Lila L. Bayer to Brandon Paul Eells; Rachel Jean Eells, 14101 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L230, St Charles, $375,000.

T. Keith Jones; Tami M. Jones to Shannon Boshears; Jamie Boshears, 2301 Crossover Road, Little Rock. L5 B1, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $372,000.

Holland Gould; Berengere Gould; Berengere Dehaven to Patrick Halligan; Caroline Kent, 6605 Westover Drive, Little Rock. L110, Westover Hills, $370,000.

James W. Wisenbaker; Monica L. Wisenbaker to Margaret L Deshotel, 13915 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L919, St. Charles, $370,000.

Samantha Rogoff; Cody Rogoff to Doyce L. Hill; Nancy C. Hill, 106 Sierra Valley Loop, Maumelle. L25 B20, Maumelle Valley Estates, $363,500.

Carolyn S Bracy; Lewis F Bracy(dec'd) to Md Sayem Miah; Sultana Yasmin, 52 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L5 B20, The Villages Of Wellington, $360,000.

BLCK Enterprises, LLC to Vishweshwar Kolgoori; Parameshwari Tirupari, 111 La Marche Place, Little Rock. L6R, Lamarche Place Villas, $349,500.

Stacy Petty; Stacy Robinson to Madhusudan Bangalore Nagaraja; Reunka Yallappa Hosamani, 107 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock. L4 B2, Valley Ranch, $341,500.

Keenan Abner; Alex Dejoy to Melissa Nicole Structhers; Sharon Leigh Boyd-Struthers, 10720 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L38 B6, Walton Heights, $332,000.

Tommy Scott Construction, LLC to Danene Rae Doss, 8710 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood. L8 B15, Creekside, $330,000.

Cox-Jameson, LLC to Alicia Miller; Carl T. Slover, 3911 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L5 B3, Oakwood Place, $325,575

Eric C. Farmer; Mica C. Farmer to Joshua Michael Sweigart; Brittany Sweigart, 7401 Glenn Hills Drive, Sherwood. L1 B3, Glenn Hills, $325,000.

Joseph M. Barrett; Brittany L. Barrett to Ronnie Smith Morris; Rachel Diana Morris, 127 Baronne Way, Maumelle. L1639, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $324,000.

Jeffrey M. Rook to Surenrda Muvva, 115 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L6 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $322,000.

Kari Bryde to PWS Real Estate, LLC L19R, Lamarches Place Villas Replat, $319,900.

Paul D. Kanneman; Stacy A. Kanneman to Diane Rowland-Rhodes, Unit 124, Bldg 100, Chenal Woods HPR, $319,000.

Jason Weatherton to Karl Hills; Kathleen H. Hills, 8218 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. Ll92, Leawood Manor 2nd, $319,000.

Derek Hayden Williams; Susanne Jean Williams to Melissa Jackson, 7 Cove Drive, Maumelle. Ls166-167, Edgewater Phase II, $307,000.

James T. Clawson; April G. Clawson to Jordan M. Harpe; Michelle L. Harpe, 14101 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L606, St Charles, $305,000.

Amanda Davis; Kris Davis to Michael Joseph Rogers; Tara Renee Rogers, 9525 Meadow Valley Drive, Sherwood. L82, Millers Glen, $300,000.

Wanda J. Torbett; John F. Torbett(dec'd) to Shawna Blair, 110 Midland St., Little Rock. L17 B13, Midland Hills, $300,000.

Mark A. Asher; Stacy Michele Asher to Laura Suzanne Ruhl-Whittle; Patrick Whittle, 416 Ivory Drive, Little Rock. L28, Shannon Hills, $295,400.

Darrell Berry to Leah D. Willett, 20923 Country Creek Road, Little Rock. Pt E/2 SE 9-2N-14W, $294,000.

JWJ Investments, LLC to Sarah Elizabeth Noble; Zachary Thomas Noble, 7101 Sequoyah Lane, North Little Rock. L1 B46, Indian Hills Phase XIX, $285,000.

Dara M. Penn; Steven L. Penn to Hershel Dollar, 195 Pumice Drive, Sherwood. L19 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $285,000.

Jamir Dominguez; Antoinette Kaye Dominguez to Travis J .Garner; Vivian M. Vance, 5400 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville. L91, Base Meadows Phase V-A, $285,000.

Robert E. Dunn; Susan M. Dunn; The Dunn Family Revocable Trust to Mahesh Venkatraman; Pradeepa Mahesh Lyengar, 13918 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L924, St. Charles, $280,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Tyler Posey; Ashley Posey, 507 Loop Road, Sherwood. L8 B6, Sylvan Hills $279,900.

Frank Pruss, II; Holly Marvin Pruss to Elizabeth D. Bagwell L36, Valley View Court, $278,000.

Susan L Feiling to Michael Maddox; Dana Maddox, 78 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L3 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $270,000.

John O. Bondhus; Reba P. Bondhus to Kevin Dixon, Jr., 409 Forest Glen Cove, Jacksonville. L46, Forest Oaks Phase III, $267,500.

Michael Edward Coltrain, II to Arkansas Rental & Development, LLC L7, Sandpiper South, $267,115.

Kelly McNulty; Tabitha McNulty to Steven Benjamin Webb, 106 Secluded Circle, Little Rock. L75, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $260,000.

John Peter Ahlgrim; Joan Ahlgrim to David Allen White; Kory Allen Thatch, 9 Wellington Court, Little Rock. L309, Ludington Heights, $259,900.

Rock Capital Fund, LLC to James M. Coates, IV; Mackenzie Coates, 6003 Kenwood Road, Little Rock. L2 B17, Mountain Home, $257,000.

Kimberly Scates; Jason Moody(dec'd) to Marsha Pratt, L19R, Pinnacle Valley Court Replat, $256,000.

Jeffrey E. Hurst; Theresa N. Hurst to Nina Hoang; Johnny Liu, 1618 Kanis Village Drive, Little Rock. L80R, Kanis Village Replat Phase I, $246,000.

Michael Wai-Kay Carenbauer; Rebekah Michelle Meeks to Gillian Chastain Hutchison; Clifford Caleb Hutchison, 215 W. 21st St, Little Rock. Ls1-2 B13, Fulton, $245,000.

Chad B. Gardner; Mary Gardner to Rachael Gruber; Ryan Gruber, 210/212/214 Cherrie Ave., North Little Rock. L5 B2, Grandview, $245,000.

Lori Carol Grunwald to Jane A. Tillery, 2000 Miramonte Drive, Sherwood. L35, Millers Valley Phase 2, $244,100.

Clara L. Knight; Clara L. Knight Living Trust to Steven J. Valentine; Belinda E .Valentine L15, Oakhill 1st, $241,000.

Grace Realty, LLC to FoxDen Capital, LLC L405, Pleasant View Phase VI-C, $240,000.

William Joseph Piwetz, Jr. to Susan Williams, L27 B4, Cherry Creek, $240,000.

Jimmy Darren Moore; Susan Moore to Carol Naomi Boone, 10 Sharondale Place, Maumelle. L10 B2, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $238,000.

Kelly Marine to Timothy David Wilson, II; Meghann Wilson, 6013 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L64, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $237,500.

Jane A Tiller; Tillery Living Trust to Charity Hallman, 1604 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B29, Indian Hills, $233,000.

Dennis C. Ward; Marsha L Ward to AR State Highway Commission, Pt. W/2 NE 19-3N-10W, $231,900.

Adrienne R. Etheredge to Grace G. Prill; Hugo W. Prill; Mark A. Andrews; Jeffrey A. Andrews, Jr., 169 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L217, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $230,000.

Deloris A. Morgan; Dan S. Morgan(dec'd) to David Blake Sasse; Christine Lynn Sasse, 130 Limoges Court, Maumelle. L655R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $227,000.

Matthew A Morgan to Michael Albright; Kala Albright, 11911 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L99, Turtle Creek, $226,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Shronica London, 6 Masons Ridge Road, Little Rock. L4A, Brittany Point Replat, $225,980.

Michael V. Johnson, II; Kimberlie Alvarado-Johnson to Jessica Annabelle DeVon; Steven Stiles Wright, 114 Vienne Pllsce, Maumelle. L1411, Montmartre- The Country Club Of Arkansas Road Phase 21A, $225,000.

Abbie J. Reeves to Alexis Rackley; Benjamin Bailey, 121 Chambery Drive, Maumelle. L1345, Montmartre Phase IIIB- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXI, $223,000.

David P. Ollendick to Lauren Benham Clinton; Jordan L. Clinton, 8008 Coleridge Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B4, Windsor Valley, $221,100.

Garth M. Wyckoff to Hayden Chenault, 11708 Saint Charles Blvd, Little Rock. L464A, Pleasantree 1st, $220,000.

Amber D. Earls; Amber Miller; Matthew Miller to Touk Sinantha; Sadachanh Sinantha L7 B7, Cherry Creek, $218,000.

Lizi Xie to Hayden H. Crancer, 7 Heritage Court, Little Rock. L399, Pleasantree 1st, $212,000.

Lonnie Heath; Peggy Perkins to Tyler Shaw; Megan Shaw, 6 Golden Oak Cove, Little Rock. L346, Pleasant View Phase V, $210,000.

Andrew L. Dodgen; Amber C. Dodgen to Jakob Barber, 13701 Harewood Manor, North Little Rock. L15 B21, Stone Links, $210,000.

Mian Real Estate, LLC to Le Cao McIntosh; Nicholas Ian McIntosh; McIntosh Family Trust, 2730 John Ashley Drive, North Little Rock. Ls16-18 B3, Pike Plaza Heights, $210,000.

Wissam Zalat to Anne S. Nash, 2 Ridgeview Court, Little Rock. L45 B7, Cherry Creek, $205,000.

Golden Beauty Supplies, Inc. to Jeon & Yoon Enterprises, Inc., L4R B11, Jones & Worthen Replat, $200,000.

Maronda L. Montgomery to Kevin Barker 11919, Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L9, Pleasant Forest I, $200,000.

Christie Michelle King; James Durall; Gaylia D. King to Larry Gale Bradley; Sara B. Bradley, 13610 Scarlet Oak Drive, Little Rock. L8 B2, Cedar Ridge, $199,900.

Brandie N. Krick; Alexander K. Krick to Breonna D. Lipscomb, 6065 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock. L23 B3, Countryside, $190,000.

Patsy W. Knodel; Patsy W. Webb to Joshua Lee Barry; Erin Christina Barry, 1106 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. L32 B8, Kellogg, $186,000.

Wayne R. Liddy; Cheri A. Liddy to Daryl L. Presley; Elaine J. Presley, L44, Meriwood, $182,000.

Peter V. Parker; Karen M. Parker to Central Arkansas House Buyers, LLC L16 B13, Overbrook, $181,000.

Brian Chancellor; Dena Chancellor to Taylor Rae Burroughs, 4 Hayley Cove, Maumelle. L2, Hayley Heights, $180,000.

Vickie Salsbury; Vickie S. Crews to Catherine Harville Mulford, 9 Carriage Cove, Little Rock. L36, Colony West 1st, $180,000.

Margaret Morgan-Cohen to Sumar D. Morrison; Mark A. Morrison, 6609 Westover Drive, Little Rock. L112, Westover Hills, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Mari Ateresa Rubio Torino, 8 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L53, Wisteria, $172,050.

Michael S. Thomas; Autumn G. Thomas to W. Drake Ellis, 1809 Aztec Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B31, Indian Hills, $171,500.

Catherine E. Reynolds to Katherine S. Argueta; Jessika Argueta, 11008 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock. L73, Beverly Hills, $170,000.

Kyle Shields; Ashley Martin; Ashley Sheilds to Hunter Morgan Clapper; Tristan Allan Robinson, 9702 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L2, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $170,000.

Gina G. Pickett to Blackstone Investments Properties, LLC, 209 Brown St., Little Rock. L14 B4, CS Stifft, $170,000.

Kelsey L. Hedrick to BSFR III Owner I, LLC L4 B9, Green Hills, $168,000.

Mary Olivi to Joseph Michael Blissett; Celeste Cristal Forrest-Blissett, 105 Laver Circle, Little Rock. L731, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-1, $166,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shaneeka Brown, 12312 Vision Court, North Little Rock. L522, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $165,485.

Leigh A. Spann; O. Creed Spann to Tami Jones; Keith Jones, L5 B4, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $165,000.

Mark McMahan; Jennifer McMahan to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 6 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle. L14, Piney Cove, $163,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Elonda Sumling, 12308 Vision Court, North Little Rock. L523, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $162,475.

REI Nation, LLC to Andrea Vandzura; Mark Vandzura, 28 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood. L77, Teakwood Section D, $160,000.

Elizabeth L. Parker to Dorothea Spencer, 315 W. K Ave, North Little Rock. L16, Woodland Hills, $157,000.

Kyle R. Fowler to Andrivee Canty, 7 Devon Lane, Jacksonville. L278, Stonewall Phase III-B, $156,500.

R. Stephen Brown to Deven Kyle Harvison; Hunter Paige McKenzie, Ls23-24 B10, Oak Forest, $155,500.

Jamie L. Hutchins; James Wesley And Doris Jean Nye Joint Revocable Trust to Ruel J. Charles, Jr; Elizabeth T. Charles, 101 Tecumseh Trail, Jacksonville. L8 B5, Northwood Acres Section 2, $155,000.

Eric Q. Flowers to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 2100 Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L340, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $152,000.