Regional/national teams of interest

All times Central and subject to change *denotes conference game

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

HOUSTON (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Texas Tech 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Rice 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Grambling State 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 Navy TBA

Oct. 1 at Tulsa 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Tulane 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 East Carolina TBA

Oct. 30 SMU TBA

Nov. 6 at South Florida TBA

Nov. 13 at Temple TBA

Nov. 19 Memphis 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Connecticut 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Nicholls 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Arkansas State 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 Mississippi State 3 p.m.

Sept. 25 Texas-San Antonio TBA

Oct. 2 at Temple 11 a.m.

Oct. 9 at Tulsa TBA

Oct. 14 Navy 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Cent. Florida 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 SMU TBA

Nov. 13 East Carolina TBA

Nov. 19 at Houston 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 Tulane TBA

NAVY (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Marshall 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Air Force 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Houston TBA

Oct. 2 Cent. Florida 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 SMU 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Memphis 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Cincinnati 11 a.m.

Oct. 29 at Tulsa 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Notre Dame 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 East Carolina 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Temple TBA

Dec. 11 at Army 2 p.m.

SMU (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Abilene Christian 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 SMU 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at SMU 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at TCU TBA

Oct. 2 South Florida TBA

Oct. 9 at Navy 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Tulane 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Houston TBA

Nov. 6 at Memphis TBA

Nov. 13 Cent. Florida TBA

Nov. 20 at Cincinnati TBA

Nov. 26 Tulsa TBA

TULANE (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Oklahoma 11 a.m.

Sept. 11 Morgan State 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Mississippi 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 Ala.-Birmingham TBA

Oct. 2 at East Carolina TBA

Oct. 7 Houston 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at SMU 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 Cincinnati TBA

Nov. 6 at Cent. Florida TBA

Nov. 13 Tulsa TBA

Nov. 20 South Florida TBA

Nov. 26 at Memphis TBA

TULSA (0-0, 0-0 AAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 2 UC Davis 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Oklahoma State 11 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Ohio State 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Arkansas State TBA

Oct. 1 Houston 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 Memphis TBA

Oct. 16 at South Florida TBA

Oct. 29 Navy 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Cincinnati TBA

Nov. 13 at Tulane TBA

Nov. 20 Temple TBA

Nov. 26 at SMU TBA

CONFERENCE USA

LOUISIANA TECH (0-0, 0-0 C-USA)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 at Mississippi State 3 p.m.

Sept. 11 SE Louisiana 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 SMU 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 North Texas 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 at NC State TBA

Oct. 16 at Texas-El Paso 8 p.m.

Oct. 23 Texas-San Antonio 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Old Dominion 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Ala.-Birmingham 11 a.m.

Nov. 13 UNC-Charlotte 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 Southern Miss. 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Rice noon

MOUNTAIN WEST

AIR FORCE (0-0, 0-0 MWC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Lafayette 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Navy 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Utah State 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Florida Atlantic TBA

Oct. 2 at New Mexico TBA

Oct. 9 Wyoming 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Boise State TBA

Oct. 23 San Diego State 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 Army 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 13 at Colorado State 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Nevada TBA

Nov. 26 UNLV 2:30 p.m.

BOISE STATE (0-0, 0-0 MWC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 2 at Cent. Florida 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Texas-El Paso 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Oklahoma State 8 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Utah State 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 Nevada TBA

Oct. 9 at Brigham Young TBA

Oct. 16 Air Force TBA

Oct. 30 at Colorado State 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Fresno State 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 Wyoming 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 New Mexico TBA

Nov. 26 at San Diego State 11 a.m.

INDEPENDENTS

ARMY (0-0)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 at Georgia State 11 a.m.

Sept. 11 W. Kentucky 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 18 Connecticut 11 a.m.

Sept. 25 Miami (Ohio) 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 at Ball State TBA

Oct. 16 at Wisconsin TBA

Oct. 23 Wake Forest 11 a.m.

Nov. 6 Air Force 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 13 Bucknell 11 a.m.

Nov. 20 Massachusetts 11 a.m.

Nov. 27 at Liberty TBA

Dec. 11 Navy 2 p.m.

BRIGHAM YOUNG (0-0)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 4 Arizona 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Utah 9:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Arizona State 9:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 South Florida TBA

Oct. 1 at Utah State 8 p.m.

Oct. 9 Boise State TBA

Oct. 16 at Baylor TBA

Oct. 23 at Washington State TBA

Oct. 30 Virginia TBA

Nov. 6 Idaho St. 2 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern 3 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Southern Cal TBA

NOTRE DAME (0-0)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 5 at Florida State 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Toledo 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Purdue 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Wisconsin 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 Cincinnati 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Virginia Tech TBA

Oct. 23 Southern Cal 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 North Carolina 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 Navy 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Virginia TBA

Nov. 20 Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Stanford TBA