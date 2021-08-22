Resort loses retailer after GOP benefit

Patagonia no longer will sell its merchandise at a popular Wyoming ski resort after one of the owners hosted a fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans supportive of former President Donald Trump.

Patagonia confirmed last week that it was pulling out of three stores operated by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, its largest customer in the area. The outdoor gear and clothing company acknowledged the move came after Jay Kemmerer, a co-owner of the facility, co-hosted an Aug. 5 fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus, a bloc of conservative Congress members who have allied themselves closely with Trump.

The event at Spring Creek Ranch to benefit the House Freedom Fund, the fundraising branch of the caucus, with a minimum admission price of $2,000 per couple, featured Greene of Georgia, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The news was first reported by the WyoFile outlet.

The company, which has championed progressive causes and environmentalism, suggested the fundraiser did not align with its values.