Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 13-19 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

19-1442. Eric Sheets v. Terry Sheets

20-919. Collin Bramel v. Megane Bramel

20-971. Chad Beamer v. Miranda Beamer

20-1630. Stacy Walker v. Scott Walker

21-99. Diana Briot v. Sergio Briot

21-114. Rebekah Thomas v. Michael Thomas

21-285. Blanca Juarez v. Juventino Valdes

21-336. Bethany Jansen v. Caleb Nemecek

21-357. Aaron Grigsby v. Maryon Grigsby

21-376. Cassandra Miller v. Cody Miller

21-385. Rebecca Kler v. David Kler

21-500. Migual Saldivar v. Rosio Yanez

21-543. Antonia Nieto Merida v. Edward Anderson

21-579. Patricia Cartwright v. Ronald Cartwright

21-832. Bill Boyd III v. Lauren Latham

21-835. Taylor Perkins v. Ashley Perkins

21-844. Jordan Bradley v. Reid Bradley

21-864. Michaela Breedlove v. Dustin Breedlove

21-875. Amy Agnew v. Michael Agnew

21-930. Hannah Colvin v. Samuel Colvin

21-976. Yesenia Escobar v. Anthony Sandoval

21-994. Max Knuth v. Terry Karp

21-1016. Elizabeth Leggett v. Tex Leggett

21-1078. Nathan Depoy v. Leslie Depoy

21-1088. Christon Beyer v. Anthony Beyer

21-1096. Chandler Hesington v. Thomas Mudge

21-1104. Rebecca Brazile v. Jerry Brazile

21-1130. Christy Hutcheson v. Joe Slocum

21-1136. Thomas Parker v. Sylvia Parker

WASHINGTON COUNTY

21-477. Brian King v. Jessica King

21-523. Rubidia Arias v. Juan Romeros Castillo

21-585. Joycelyn Kattil v. Jasil Kattil

21-677. Amy Leemis v. Eric Leemis

21-698. Denise Haley v. Eric Haley

21-715. Donna Arnold v. Emilo Onesto

21-737. Alyssa Swicegood v. Jason Swicegood

21-745. Sabrina Baker v. Jerrod Baker

21-856. Laura Elliott v. Jay Elliott

21-883. Ricardo Antezana v. Claudia Antezana

21-1046. Mitzi Traxson v. Tim Traxson

21-1071. Tamara Farris v. Mason Farris

21-1090. Shanna Melton v. Christopher Melton