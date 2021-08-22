Sales tax will benefit LR museum

Any Little Rock resident who wants to ensure a brighter future for the Museum of Discovery needs to vote "yes" for the increase in the city sales tax that will be on the ballot Sept. 14.

For almost nine years I have been honored and humbled to serve as CEO of the museum, a 501c3 non-profit institution that would receive a cumulative $4.25 million from proceeds of the increased sales tax over the 10 years it will be in effect. To say that infusion of money would be "transformative" for our museum is an understatement of the highest order.

And we've proven twice in relatively recent years that investment in our 94-year-old museum pays off. In 1998 we moved from MacArthur Park to the Museum Center in the River Market district, and our attendance more than doubled from 47,500 guests a year to almost 110,000. Then after a complete renovation of the museum in 2011, thanks to a $9.2 million grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, our annual attendance rocketed to more than 160,000.

The passage of a net 5/8-cent increase in the Little Rock sales tax will ensure we can make the improvements that will keep us a viable and nationally recognized science center for decades to come. I am confident these upgrades will push our attendance to more than 200,000 a year--assuming covid-19 ever loosens its grip on our city, state and country--and, in fact, the extra revenue that surge will generate through additional attendance and store sales should come close to the $425,000 a year the museum would receive from the tax proceeds.

Our museum is already great, but these upgrades will make us better. The Museum of Discovery was ranked as the No. 6 best children's museum in the country in the USA Today readers' poll in both 2020 and 2021. Ironically, we announced the results of the 2020 poll just two weeks before we had to close the museum because of covid-19. And we announced the second win while we were closed after a devastating freeze-caused flood in mid-February shut us down and caused about $7 million in damage.

If you read this today, we will have celebrated our grand reopening just one day ago. We are working with exhibit design and fabrication firms to procure the exhibits that will replace the ones destroyed in the flood. But that'll be a while, likely about a year before the next big thing is introduced (more on that as the date approaches) and two full years before the rest of the exhibits will be ready. Thankfully, we own an impressive collection of exhibits we typically lease to other museums to temporarily fill our galleries.

The talk about the tax proposal seems only to focus on how the estimated $53 million will be "spent." And yes, it will be "spent." But our portion would be just a very small piece of the extra revenue this spending will generate. I have had conversations with Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui and Gretchen Hall, president and CEO at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The tax would provide a much larger amount of money for new attractions at the zoo than what our museum would receive, and both indoor and outdoor sports facilities would be constructed, a boon for the tourism business here as youth sports is a huge market. Both Susan and Gretchen have revenue projections that far outstrip what we expect the museum to see.

So, it's clear that some spending--like in these areas--stimulates growth, and everything in the package is designed to enhance the "quality of life and place" that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. mentions often. And besides the extra revenue the museum and the zoo will receive, the follow-on revenue that restaurants and shops in our areas will also be significant. I can tell you that when there is a big event at the Museum of Discovery, Flying Fish, Stickyz, and the purveyors who serve food in the River Market Hall see big upticks in business.

The Museum of Discovery is a beloved institution, valued for the combination of education and fun our team and our exhibits deliver. If this sales-tax increase passes, we will be much better positioned to take all of that to a new level. Not to mention the positive impacts of significant investments in early childhood education, affordable housing for the less fortunate, roads and bridges, and our 60-plus parks.

Please vote yes on Sept. 14.

Kelley Bass is CEO of the Museum of Discovery.