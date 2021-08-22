Sebastian County to apply for park project grants

FORT SMITH -- Efforts to improve two of the parks in Sebastian County may receive state money in the future.

The Quorum Court approved applying for grant money through the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism during its meeting Tuesday. The money would go to two improvement projects for Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith and Buckner Park in Witcherville.

County Judge David Hudson wrote in a memo to the Quorum Court the Ben Geren Park project would include tearing down the combined concession and restroom facility in the middle of the softball complex and replacing it with a new, prefabricated one priced at $184,909. It also includes sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act for two playgrounds at Ben Geren Park.

The Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant for the project is projected to cost about $265,000 in total, according to Hudson. The county expects to provide its 50% match by way of in-kind equipment and labor.

Jay Randolph, Sebastian County park administrator and golf course superintendent, said the concession and restroom facility was built along with the softball complex in 1972. The building has had some wear and tear since then, and the restrooms aren't ADA-compliant.

The new building, however, would have ADA restrooms, according to Randolph. The ADA sidewalks will also help people with disabilities access the two playgrounds included in the project.

This comes after the Quorum Court approved spending $89,500 for engineering design work for a drainage improvement project for the softball complex during a meeting in July. This project is meant to address issues with the drainage of the overall complex affecting fields 3-10.

Hudson wrote the Buckner Park project would provide lights for the ballfield there, as well as both new equipment for a new playground and ADA sidewalks to the new playground. The funding for this would come from a $75,000 FUN Park Grant.

Hudson said Tuesday the county probably won't know if it will receive any money until later this year, estimating it would be unable to implement the projects until after March or April. The applications for the grants are due Aug. 27.