Sights are set

The gap between Harding Academy and everyone else in Class 3A might not be as wide as a season ago.

The Wildcats have a new quarterback for the first time in two years, replace three additional starters on offense and have to contend with a hungry crew of state contenders.

Nevertheless, the perception of Harding Academy is not much different.

"They're still the team to beat," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said. "Two-time defending state champs. They've got a lot back on defense, and of course, they're breaking in a new quarterback, but he's a Division I athlete that's already committed to the University of Arkansas. There won't be much of a drop-off.

"They are definitely the team to beat."

Harding Academy has beaten up on teams quite a bit over the past couple of seasons. The Wildcats have won 27 of their past 28 games, including their final nine a year ago en route to earning their second consecutive state championship. During that 28-game span, Harding Academy whipped opponents by at least three touchdowns 24 times, and scored 31 points or more 26 times.

Nine starters power their defense, and Coach Neil Evans said his team looks the part of a contender ahead of Friday's opener at Bald Knob.

"The guys are healthy, and they've looked really good in camp," he said of the Wildcats, who enter the season as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked team in Class 3A. "I like where we are right now, and I like our chemistry. And I think we're in a good place relative to where we are in the season.

"There are no complaints."

Even if Evans were to complain, not many of his contemporaries would listen. They're too busy devising ways to knock the Wildcats off their throne.

Prescott will have an abundance of speed and experience with standout seniors Jaylen Hopson, Jason Patrick and Caleb Harris. McGehee -- the team that lost to Harding Academy 71-44 in last year's final -- boasts a thunder-and-lightning combination in the backfield with Jody Easter and Channing Woodson.

Osceola, Booneville and Newport are three others that appear ready to make a run at Harding Academy's title, but nobody expects knocking off the champions will be easy.

Junior Cade Smith is set to become Harding Academy's quarterback after Caden Sipe piled up huge numbers at the spot the past two season. Sipe threw for 6,977 yards, 91 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over that period.

Smith, who has pledged to play baseball for the Razorbacks, was a backup to Sipe as a sophomore, but Evans expressed confidence in his new starter.

"Cade's a winner, and he loves the spotlight," Smith said. "He's one of the few guys where expectations don't bother him, which is great. To play quarterback, that's such a great attribute to have."

Smith will have several productive teammates to help ease his transition. Running back Andrew Miller ran for 1,347 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, and receivers Jackson Fox and Landon Koch combined to catch 68 passes.

The Wildcats' defense is crowded with known commodities, namely linebacker Eli Wallis, tackle Cooper Welch and safety Aaron Chism. Harding Academy allowed an average of 10 points in its first four playoff games last year before McGehee put up 44 in the title game.

Things could be different this time around if the two meet again.

The Owls were led by underclassmen last season and have one of the state's best in Easter manning their offensive backfield. McGehee, much like Harding Academy, is also strong defensively.

"This year, I don't think I can hide what we've got," McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock said. "All coaches want to be ranked last and feel like they're first. That's not the case for us because everybody knows we were junior heavy last year. And when you get to the last game, that kind of automatically sets you up for a bull's-eye right in the middle of your chest."

Prescott is also marked with a target in the 3A-5 Conference. The Curley Wolves' average margin of victory over their conference foes was 44 points, and many of the players who directed the dominance are back.

"We've got a really experienced bunch," Glass said. "The guys are ready to get after it. Now, we're not very big offensively or defensively, but we've been really good in the weight room and we're quick. We've got those game-breakers on offense.

"I know we can run with anybody, though. McGehee is probably right there with us speed wise. Osceola is always super talented. Booneville's got their quarterback back. McCrory's got a lot back. It's going to be an interesting year."

Harding Academy's contender list is vast, and Haddock believes anything is possible in a one-game scenario.

"It's like 'Any Given Sunday', the movie," he said. "For this class, it's any given Friday. You either show up ready to play and do it four quarters, or you're gonna pack the bus, go home and get ready for Christmas."