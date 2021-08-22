State Rep. Cloud won't seek reelection

State Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, said Friday that he is not seeking reelection to the state House of Representatives next year.

Cloud, who has represented House District 71 since 2019, said he announced his plans to the Pope County Republican Committee monthly meeting on Tuesday.

"Four years is probably enough for me," he said. "I am ready to step aside to let somebody else have a shot at that process."

Cloud, who is a 66-year-old retired doctor, said his wife recently retired and the couple has an 11-month-old granddaughter in Shreveport, and he wants to spend more time with his family and travel.

"It's just time for me to step back," he said.

Cloud said three people have reached out to him about possibly running for the post.

For the 2022 election, the state Board of Apportionment will redraw the boundaries of the House's 100 districts and the Senate's 35 districts this fall based on information from the 2020 U.S. Census. The board includes the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.