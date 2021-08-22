State reports 1,229 new covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported an additional 29 deaths linked to covid-19, raising the total for the past seven days to 207 — the deadliest week for the disease in Arkansas in more than six months.

Covid-19 cases increased by 1,229 from Saturday’s report, to 435,256. Washington County had the highest number of new cases with 130, followed by Pulaski County with 106 and then Benton County with 85.

Active cases of covid-19 decreased by 343 within a 24-hour period, to 25,378, according to Sunday’s Health Department report. The latest report is 357 lower than last Sunday’s active case number of 25,735, but still 5,640 higher than the beginning of August.

Hospitalizations increased by seven to 1,369, according to Sunday’s report. The 1,362 hospitalized Arkansans reported on Saturday now marks the two-week low for the state.

The state's hospitalization numbers fluctuated over the past week, but were down 44 on Sunday from the previous Sunday’s 1,413 reported hospitalizations.

Of those patients, 541 were in an intensive care unit on Sunday.

There were 337 covid-19 patients on ventilators Sunday, eight fewer than Saturday's record high of 345. The state topped 300 patients on ventilators for the first time last week, reaching what was then a record high of 303 on Aug. 15.

