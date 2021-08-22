VOLLEYBALL

Putt shines in scrimmage

Macey Putt had 24 kills on 58 attacks, 18 digs and a .379 attack percentage to lift the Scarlet squad to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22) victory over the Black squad in Arkansas State University’s scrimmage on Saturday in Jonesboro.

Lauren Musante had 46 assists and a match-high 32 digs for the Scarlet team, while preseason All-Sun Belt selection Kendal Davenport had 11 kills, 9 blocks and a .450 attack percentage. Josie Stanford led the way for the Black squad with 17 kills, while Julianna Cramer (20) and Kassidy Reeves (16) combined for 36 assists. Makayla Villareal notched a team-high 27 digs. The Red Wolves open their season Friday by hosting the A-State Invitational. ASU faces Tennessee-Martin and Missouri State on Friday, then takes on Wichita State on Saturday.

Williams Baptist stumbles

Williams Baptist University lost all three matches in the season-opening USAO Tournament in Chickasha, Okla.

The Lady Eagles lost their first match Friday to Randall University 25-14, 25-16, 25-13. Alonna Thomas had 8 digs, 5 assists and 2 kills for Williams Baptist, which lost its second match to Paul Quinn College 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19. Molly Henson led the team with 13 kills.

Williams Baptist then lost to host Science & Arts (Okla.) 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 on Saturday. Kayla Harp and Monica Guerrero had 11 digs each, while Harp had 10 assists and Henson had a team-high 6 kills.

SOCCER

ASU wins in shootout

Fifth-year senior Sarah Sodoma scored her 30th career goal Saturday to give Arkansas State University a 1-0 victory over Eastern Washington in Cheney, Wash.

Sodoma’s goal came in the 12th minute off an assist from Hannah Maupin. The Red Wolves had a 16-3 shots advantage, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on-goal.

Arkansas State (1-0-1) visits Missouri State on Thursday before its home opener against Mississippi on Aug. 29.