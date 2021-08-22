State troopers arrest man in I-40 killing

The Arkansas State Police arrested a man Saturday after an early morning shooting on Interstate 40 left one man dead and another injured, according to a news release.

Kindylen Roberts, 21, of Marion was a passenger in a vehicle traveling east on I-40 near the Morgan/Maumelle exit when the front-seat passenger of another eastbound vehicle leaned out the window and shot at the car about 2:30 a.m., the release said.

Roberts was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Fellow passenger Freangelo Dosty, 23, was wounded in the shooting. He was treated at the scene and released, the news release said.

Troopers later arrested Justin Cantrell Mays, 24, on capital murder and first-degree battery charges, according to the release. No hometowns were provided for Dosty or Mays.

Mays was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening.