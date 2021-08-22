Time to count the bluebird fledgings in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let the group know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged from their boxes this year.

The organization likes to keep track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and will report its findings in local publications and on its website. Last year, 413 neighborhood bluebird fledglings were reported.

Results can be sent by email to bellavistabluebird@gmail.com or by calling or texting 847-951-1743.

Visit bvbluebirds.com to learn more about bluebirds and the Bella Vista Bluebird Society.