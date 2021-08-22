TRAVELERS 2, ROUGHRIDERS 1

Kaden Polcovich's two-run single to center field in the eighth inning proved to be the difference Saturday as the Arkansas Travelers beat the South Division-leading Frisco RoughRiders in front of 9,062 fans at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Polcovich's single came with two outs in the inning. Jack Larsen walked to start the inning, but Julio Rodriguez flied into a double play. Zach DeLoach and Jake Scheiner walked, and Josh Morgan was hit with a 1-2 pitch to load the bases before Polcovich hit the first pitch he saw. Joe Rizzo drew a fourth walk in the inning, but was stranded when Jordan Cowan grounded out.

Bobby Honeyman finished 2 for 4 and was the only Travelers player with more than one hit, with the others coming from Morgan, Scheiner, Polcovich and Rodriguez.

Reliever Devin Sweet (4-5) earned the victory after allowing 2 hits with 2 strikeouts over 2 innings. Ray Kerr earned his third save after allowing a walk with two strikeouts in his only inning of work. Sal Mendez (4-3) took the loss after allowing 2 earned runs on 1 hit with 3 walks.