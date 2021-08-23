Sections
Arkansas sees 986 new covid cases, 30 deaths

by Jeannie Roberts | Today at 4:58 p.m.
Candace Priddy, a physician assistant for UAMS, administers a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Saturday, July 31, 2021, during a community wide, back-to-school event at Southwest High School in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations and ventilator use in the state climbed higher Monday, even as case numbers fell, according to data from the Arkansas Health Department.

"Today’s increase in hospitalizations, deaths, and ventilator use is a daunting reminder of the seriousness of the delta variant," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "Now that the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved, we should see vaccine acceptance increase."

The total hospitalizations rose by 42 to 1,411, and those requiring ventilators rose by 12 to 349.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 30, to 6,704.

Another 986 new cases were added Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 436,242.

The active cases fell by 1,802 to 23,576.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.

