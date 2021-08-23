Bella Vista Bypass blasting to delay traffic

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 requires lane closings through the end of the month, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will perform rock blasting operations Tuesday through Sept. 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During the blasting, crews will temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on I-49, U.S. 71, the Bella Vista Bypass and Walton Boulevard.

Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.