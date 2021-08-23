Bella Vista Fire Department honored for covid-19 vaccine work

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Fire Department was honored last week for its ongoing efforts to provide covid-19 vaccines for Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas residents.

Community Clinic leaders honored the department recently at Fire Station 1 in Town Center, thanking crew members for their work and giving them an award for their efforts.

They also donated numerous masks.

Bella Vista Fire Department officials said they work to provide vaccines for Bella Vista, as well as all of Northwest Arkansas.

"We held our very first clinic back in January, on a freezing cold day when only certain individuals were eligible to receive the vaccine," officials posted on social media.

Officials said they continue to help plan and staff clinics with the Northwest Arkansas Council to offer vaccines to Benton and Washington county residents.

Fire Department officials just wrapped up a vaccine clinic recently, which was held at Fire Station 1.

Team members also work at various other events, including the AMP in Rogers, for convenient vaccine opportunities. Team members sometimes work more than one clinic in a day.

"Our mission is to serve our community with the highest quality of care to ensure a safe and healthy community for present and future residents, and that is true for not just Bella Vista but the entire NWA area," officials said on social media.

"We truly appreciate those who have done their part to help stop the spread of covid-19, and all those who continue to support us every day."

Courtesy photo