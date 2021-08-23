Bella Vista POA committees discuss capital projects for 2022

BELLA VISTA -- All three POA joint advisory committees met recently, and all three considered recommendations to the board for capital projects in 2022.

One function of the three committees, Golf, Recreation and Lakes, is communications between the membership of the POA and the board of directors. Each summer they are involved as the budget process begins for the following year. While the POA administration takes care of maintenance expenses for the amenities, capital expenses -- those over $10,000 -- need to be approved by the board of directors, which, in turn, hears the committees' recommendations.

Last month, the board heard from controller Stacie Higgins that it's been a good year for the POA. Both the food and beverage department and transfer fees were bringing in more revenue than budgeted, and funds have been allocated for both reserves and the inter-company loan that helped pay the expenses for the Trafalgar fire. There are still some funds available.

The Recreation Committee discussed rebuilding two tennis courts at Kingsdale, resurfacing the pickleball courts at Metfield and renovating Riordan Hall. Also, the wading pool at Kingsdale needs a new surface and the road into Blowing Springs Park needs work.

Pickleball courts were added at Branchwood as a capital project that spanned 2020 and 2021. Also in 2021, more cabins will be added at Blowing Springs. Delivery is expected in October.

The Lakes Committee is still working on recommendations to send to the board, but some of the ideas it discussed include new ponds for raising fish in order to stock the POA lakes. In the past, Rick Echols, Lakes and Fisheries superintendent, has used ponds on the golf courses for the same purpose, but those ponds are apt to be flooded. A launch for kayaks that will make that activity easier for less agile members and a device to help handicapped people board boats were considered. A member of the audience spoke about a "Tarzan boat," which is a pontoon boat with special equipment creating a playground on the water. A fee to use the boat would be charged.

The Golf Committee held an extra meeting to decide on its recommendations that included cart path repairs, upgrading the red tee boxes at Kingswood and Dogwood, collars around the greens at the Country Club, upgrades for the Tanyard driving range as well as fans at the Highlands driving range and "sprigging" Bermuda grass on the front nine at Scotsdale. The Scotsdale back nine is currently closed after new grass was successfully sprigged.

It also discussed that gold tees are much closer to the greens and are usually located in the fairway. Because of their location, gold tees do not have a tee box. Instead, there's a marker on the path to let those golfers know where to step out onto the fairway. The committee did not recommend spending money on those tees.

The board usually finalizes the budget at its December meeting, but discussions have already started.