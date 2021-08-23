City considers sprinklers for housing safety

SPRINGDALE — The Fire Department wants to add a sprinkle of safety for residents.

Capt. Blake Holte, the city’s fire marshal, asked the City Council on Aug. 16 to approve a requirement for sprinkler systems in new construction of duplexes and townhomes. The council’s Committee of the Whole voted 6-1 to send the measure for consideration at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Fire Department worked with the Rogers Fire Department and the Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Association to develop the proposed ordinance, said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. Rogers’ City Council passed a nearly identical ordinance in July.

Council member Amelia Williams voted against the measure, expressing concerns about the cost and the need.

“I don’t want to be creating a solution to a nonexistent problem,” she said Aug. 16 during the committee meeting.

Tom Lundstrum, a local developer and property manager, said he was frustrated by the proposal.

“You can’t legislate away risk,” he said.

The Fire Department responded to 65 fires in single-family residences in 2020 and 19 in multifamily complexes. The department had responded to 81 fire calls in single family residencies and 13 in multifamily as of Friday, Holte said.

The last residential fire death in Springdale was in 2019. But one man was seriously injured in an apartment fire in January on AQ Circle, he said.

Holte said he believes adding sprinklers to duplexes and townhomes will make residents safer.

Jenkins said Thursday a person living in a single-family home can have some control over fire safety in his house. But in a multifamily situation, the person doesn’t have a say about the actions of the person whose residence adjoins his.

“Where a person doesn’t control all the risks, it just makes sense to provide tools, so that if a fire breaks out, it will be kept small,” Jenkins said.

Other categories of multifamily development in Springdale — four-plexes, apartments, condominiums — have sprinkler requirements in place, Holte said.

He said the International Fire Code in 2009 called for all residential construction to include sprinkler systems, but the Arkansas Legislature deleted that requirement when it updated the state’s fire code in 2012.

FIREPROOF

The Home Builders Association in its Wednesday board meeting issued a statement supporting the sprinkler requirements in multifamily dwellings of three attached units or more. The group didn’t issue a statement opposing sprinklers in duplexes, and Holte considers that a win.

“Our association supports affordable protections that promote human safety and personal property,” the statement read.

Builders board President Jeremy Lewis noted the organization includes mostly single-family home builders.

“We did all agree that we think affordable fire sprinkler systems in large scale multifamily housing is a great idea,” Lewis said in an email.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said sprinklers aren’t designed to put out the fire, but to give residents more time to escape.

Williams said she doesn’t want to place a burden on renters who live in multifamily housing because that’s all they can afford. She thinks the developers will pass extra costs to the already burdened renters.

“You’ve got people who can’t afford $1,500 a month in rent, and now you want to throw in sprinklers,” Lund-strum said.

“At some point, good intentions become undoable and unaffordable,” said Lund-strum, whose real estate holdings include duplexes. He noted his company installs and inspects the required smoke monitors and fire alarms in each unit before new renters move in.

Williams said, without exact reporting of fires in duplexes and townhouses, she can’t see the need for the measure.

PLANNING NEEDED

Holte said the sprinkler requirement would pertain only to new construction of duplexes or townhouses — not expansions or renovations.

The council would need to determine what step in the development process negates the requirement, Sprouse said.

Many projects already have started the planning and approval process, and developers have their budgets set.

Sprouse suggested not requiring sprinklers if the Planning Commission has approved a preliminary plat by the time the rule takes effect.

Holte noted multifamily complexes, duplexes and town homes require fire suppression walls between units, but a fire can still devastate.

Holte told the council developers might save in other areas of construction if they included sprinklers in duplex or town home developments.

The city, under certain conditions, might lower the number of fire hydrants and the requirement of a second entrance into a development if sprinklers are installed, he said.

Insurance rates also might decrease for owners and renters, Sprouse said.

Rick Pulvirenti, chief operating officer of Springdale Water Utilities, said the developer would need to install a bigger meter if the ordinance passes, which would cost more.

“But it’s sure a whole lot cheaper than building that second entrance,” he said.

Holte said sprinklers cost about $1.35 per square foot nationally, according to the national fire association.

“So roughly $1,200 for 1,200-square-foot house,” said City Council member Mike Overton.

Holte noted plumbers could install the sprinkler systems after training with the manufacturer of the system. He added the sprinkler systems wouldn’t need inspections except the one after construction.

