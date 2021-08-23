Class 4A five games to watch

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson (Friday)

Expect a lot of offense when these two kick off their season openers. Pulaski Academy, which held on to win 48-35 in the 2020 meeting, is the odds-on favorite to win Class 5A, and Robinson will be among the teams in the 4A hunt. A victory would be huge for the Senators because their next three games will be on the road.

Stuttgart at Warren (Sept. 10)

Nothing went right for Warren in last year's battle, one that Stuttgart rolled 36-0. So the Lumberjacks will be looking forward to the return bout, especially with both anticipating big seasons. Each team has more pivotal games on their schedule once conference play begins, but both could use a victory in an early-season battle to kickstart their title runs.

Nashville at Arkadelphia (Sept. 24)

This game is always a hotly contested one. ... Always. The teams didn't play last year due to the coronavirus, but Nashville won 22-21 in 2019 and 28-23 in 2018. Arkadelphia, like the Scrappers, is replacing key players from last season but have capable performers who will again make both contenders. The game is especially big for Nashville because it has to go to Joe T. Robinson and Malvern later in the season.

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove (Oct. 8)

Last year's tilt was close throughout until a key stop allowed Shiloh Christian to snap a 28-28 fourth-quarter tie and create some breathing room to win going away 42-28. The Saints are high-powered again, but the Tigers will provide a stiff test. Prairie Grove won 10 games in 2020, the first time it's done so since 2017. In fact, the Tigers' only two defeats were to the eventual state finalists (Shiloh Christian, Rivercrest).

Joe T. Robinson at Malvern (Oct. 15)

Every game in the 4A-7 is a big one, and this one between preseason No. 3 Joe T. Robinson and No. 6 Malvern fits that mode. Both the Senators and Leopards will have played three league games apiece before taking the field at Claude Mann Stadium in mid-October. Expect a huge crowd and a bunch of back and forth between the two, with the winner possibly getting a leg up on the conference race.