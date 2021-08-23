Class 4A Players To Watch

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB/DB, Jr.

There isn't much Wisdom doesn't do well for the defending champion Saints.

As a sophomore, he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 1,464 yards and 24 touchdowns to help Shiloh Christian win its first state title in 10 years. He also picked off three passes and registered 29 tackles as a defensive back.

Now set for his junior year, Wisdom is getting a lot of attention from NCAA Division I programs, even earning an offer from Central Florida and Arkansas native Gus Malzahn.

E'Marion Harris, Joe T. Robinson, OL/DL, Sr.

It won't be hard to find Harris on the field for the Senators.

The 6-6, 340-pound all-stater is just as dominant at his offensive tackle position as he is on the defensive line. The senior had 41 tackles and five sacks last year while drawing double teams consistently.

Harris, who had a number of big-name suitors, will follow in the footsteps of his father Elliott Harris by playing for the University of Arkansas.

Cedric Simmons, Malvern, QB, Jr.

The improvement from his freshman season to his sophomore season was clearly evident for Simmons.

His junior year is expected to be even better.

Simmons completed 66% of his passes for 2,268 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall. He also ran for nearly 900 yards and seven scores for the Leopards, who put together a six-victory season after winning four games in 2019. Malvern should be really good in 2021.

Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia, RB/LB, Sr.

Offers will continue to come in left and right for Davis, and rightfully so.

Arkansas State, Kansas, SMU and New Mexico are all vying for the senior's services after he ran for 1,070 yards and 19 touchdowns on 156 carries last year. He also caught 16 passes for 385 yards and 6 scores.

The 6-1, 230-pounder also plays linebacker and is a three-star recruit by 247sports.

Jeremiah Northern, Blytheville, QB, Sr.

This running and passing threat will give the Chickasaws a chance in every game this season.

Northern, an all-4A-3 Conference quarterback, passed for 2,129 yards and 19 touchdowns, including six in a 50-21 victory over Jonesboro Westside, a season ago. He also rushed 129 times for 796 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The senior runs a 4.7 40-yard dash as well, which is saying tons for a team that's got speed at several of the other skill spots.