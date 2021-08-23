Man accused of attempting to drown 9-year-old boy, deputies say

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to drown a 9-year-old boy in a creek, according to deputies.

Deputies were dispatched Thursday around 6:15 p.m. regarding a man suffering from a mental crisis, according to a Facebook post from Johnson County sheriff’s office.

Before they could locate the man, they made contact with a 9-year-old boy who had been physically assaulted and suffered serious injuries, the post read.

Deputies say his injuries were consistent with his story of an attempted drowning and he had been severely beaten.

He told deputies he had been knocked unconscious and was only able to get away by pretending to be dead until the suspect left, according to the post.

He didn’t know the attacker, but was able to provide deputies with specific details about the person, deputies said.

Deputies immediately located a subject who matched the description. He was identified as Mitchell Salito, 27, of Ozark, deputies said.

He faces charges of first-degree battery, kidnapping, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, the post read.

Additional charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct were added after deputies were made aware of another, unrelated incident that happened that day, deputies said.

The judge determined there would be no bond, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.