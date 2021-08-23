Miller County saves $73,000 in energy

TEXARKANA — Miller County has received an energy efficiency incentive check from the Southwest Electric Power Co., showing that the county saved slightly more than $73,000 as a result of electrical heating, cooling and lighting efficiency initiatives carried out about eight months ago.

Gregory A. Perkins, a Commercial and Institutional Energy Efficiency program coordinator for the Southwest Electric Power Co., said the company offers energy efficiency incentive programs to commercial, industrial and residential customers, but added that Miller County would be considered a commercial customer even though it’s a government.

The six buildings include the county’s Juvenile Detention Center, Health Department, Road Department, Senior Adult Center, Correctional Center (jail and sheriff’s office) and the courthouse.

Miller County Judge’s Office Administrative Assistant Carla Jenkins said the lighting changes were included in all six buildings, while the air and heating unit replacement were mostly unique to the courthouse.

Jenkins added that only some cleaning work on air and heating systems took place at the Juvenile Detention Center and at the county’s correctional center.

The county managed to complete energy efficiency measures in all six buildings between June of 2020 and January 2021.

Perkins said the county is projected to continue to save an average of about $55,320 on energy year after year.

Jenkins said the savings will be a continuous help to the county.