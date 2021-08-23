• Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, eloped to Southern California on Saturday, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The 39-year-old Gaetz, who is under investigation in a sex-trafficking case but has denied wrongdoing, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed, "I love my wife!" Vanity Fair reported that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony, which was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year. Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally that was part of a national tour in which they claim the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and downplay the covid-19 pandemic. Luckey, 26, is from California and works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/823cantsmile/]

• Barry Manilow didn't make it through the rain this time. Unlike his 1980 hit "I Made It Through the Rain," the star-laden Homecoming Concert in New York's Central Park to celebrate the city's recovery from the pandemic was cut short Saturday night as Hurricane Henri approached. The event boasted a lineup including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli, but the five-hour concert was only about halfway through when rain and lightning filled the sky. Manilow had begun singing "Can't Smile Without You" as part of a medley of hits when an announcer ordered concertgoers to leave the park and seek shelter. While many headliners didn't get to hit the stage, the show still featured standout performances. Hudson, backed by the New York Philharmonic, performed a selection from the Italian opera "Turandot," following Italian tenor Bocelli. Earth, Wind & Fire was joined by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds for a two-song set. Santana and Wyclef Jean performed "Maria Maria," while Rob Thomas reprised "Smooth" and his new Santana collaboration, "Move." The lineup also featured old-school hip-hop with Melle Mel dusting off the Grandmaster Flash classic "The Message." Busta Rhymes performed "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See." And LL Cool J sang "Mama Said Knock You Out."