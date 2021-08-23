Shady Grove Road will be reduced to one lane for construction, according to a press release from Benton County.
From August 25 from at 7:oo a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the road will be reduced while Kajacs Construction installs a 24-inch water line.
Print Headline: New Road Closure Announced for Benton County