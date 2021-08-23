GOLF

Northern Trust delayed a day

Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri but not the rain that forced the final round of the Northern Trust to finish today. That was the hope, anyway. Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith finished the third round Saturday tied for the lead at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen in the FedEx Cup playoff opener. The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape. The tour released tee times for 6:30 a.m. (Central Time) today with threesomes starting on both sides.

Pampling wins Boeing Classic

Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th. Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204. The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour, the last in 2017 in Las Vegas, and has two PGA Tour of Australasia wins. Furyk dropped a stroke back with a bogey on the par-3 17th after hitting well short of the green and chipping 8 feet past. He hit left into a greenside bunker on 18, sent his third across the green nearly to the fringe and missed a 20-footer. Austin, the second-round leader, took two to get out of a right-side bunker and made a bogey to drop to 10 under. Furyk had a 70 to tie for second with Tim Herron (67) and Billy Mayfair (69). Austin's closing 72 left him tied for fifth with Alex Cejka (66). Glen Day (Little Rock) struggled on Sunday, shooting a 76 that left him with a 4-under 212 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished with a 71 on Sunday for a 2-under 214.

Sigg tops in Korn Ferry

Greyson Sigg won the Boise Open to open the Korn Ferry Tour finals, shooting a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over J.J. Spaun and Aaron Rai. Already headed to the PGA Tour next season as a top-25 finisher in the regular-season points race, Sigg finished at 19-under 265 at Hillcrest Country Club and earned $180,000. The 26-year-old former Georgia player also won in Knoxville in May. Spaun closed with a 66, and Rai shot 67. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 10th at 15 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) tied for 32nd at 10 under and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) tied for 73rd at 4 under.

Veerman first at Czech Masters

Johannes Veerman won the Czech Masters for his first European Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory. The 29-year-old American finished at 15-under 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Fellow American Sean Crocker (70) and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen (72) tied for second.

TENNIS

Barty, Zverev notch wins

Ashleigh Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from today in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday. Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev. The match lasted 58 minutes, a welcome result for Zverev after a grueling three-set semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.

HOCKEY

Hall of Famer Gilbert dies

Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers -- a career that was nearly derailed In 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association. Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982.

BASEBALL

Rays place Cruz on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the covid-19 injured list on Sunday. The move was announced about one hour before the Rays' 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the victory. The AL East-leading Rays started the day with 16 players, including 15 pitchers, on the IL. The 41-year-old Cruz, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with 7 home runs and 18 RBI in 24 games with Tampa Bay. The slugger has a .270 batting average with 26 home runs and 68 RBI for the season.

FOOTBALL

Falcons' QB out for season

An MRI of AJ McCarron's right knee confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback suffered a season-ending ACL injury Saturday against the Dolphins. McCarron will miss the 2021 season. With the Falcons down 14-3, the offense was on the move. McCarron broke loose for a 7-yard gain and was tackled hard by Miami linebacker Sam Eguavoen. McCarron stayed in for another play before walking to the sideline. The trainers attended to him and assessed him in the blue tent before announcing that he had suffered a knee injury and would not return. It was unclear if he was hurt on the tackle or if it was a non-contact injury after handing off the ball. McCarron was trying to bounce back from a poor performance against Tennessee, when he completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and one interception in the 23-3 loss. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 36 yards before the injury. Feleipe Franks (Arkansas Razorbacks) took over at quarterback for the Falcons. He completed 4 of 9 passes for 46 yards and was sacked four times, including once for a safety. He also was intercepted and finished with a passer rating of 20.8.

Titans coach positive for covid

Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for covid-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return today as positive. "This isn't the first time that we've gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we'll follow them exactly how they're laid out," said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated. The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night. They traveled to Florida on Tuesday and practiced jointly with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, holds the trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, in the men's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the men's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, reacts after defeating Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, in the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, returns to Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, reaches but is unable to return to Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, during the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, in the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, runs after a shot by Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, in the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the men's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)