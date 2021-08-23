Oklahoma woman dies in four-car crash Saturday in Siloam Springs

An Oklahoma woman died Saturday in a four-vehicle crash on Arkansas 16 in Siloam Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Marilyn Steidley, 71, of Eufaula, Okla., was a passenger in a 2005 Mazda that was eastbound on the highway at 10:34 a.m., the report said. A 1999 Mazda that was also eastbound but was driving too fast for conditions, according to the report, clipped the back of a westbound 2005 Chevrolet, causing it to spin across the traffic lanes and hit Steidley's vehicle head-on, the report said. An eastbound 2008 Mazda managed to avoid Steidley's vehicle but sideswiped the Chevrolet, the report said.

Wallace Steidley, 76, of Eufaula, the driver of the 2005 Mazda, was injured, as was Connie Mott, 76, of Skiatook, Okla., who was driving the 2008 Mazda, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were rainy and wet.

A 77-year-old Atkins man died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 105 in Pope County, according to another state police report.

Gary W. Pettit was driving a 2009 GMC north on the highway at 2:13 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, went down and embankment and hit a tree, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

A Pearcy woman died Thursday at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, five days after she was in all-terrain vehicle crash in the 400 block of Whitfield Road in Pearcy, according to a state police report.

Carla Jean Wood, 59, was riding a Honda TRX420 ATV south on Whitfield Road about 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 14 when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve and was thrown from the ATV, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.