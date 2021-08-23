Paving Interstate 49 in Missouri will close lanes next week

JANE, Mo. -- Lane closings and delays are expected on Interstate 49, U.S. 71 and Missouri Route 90 in Missouri this week as paving work continues to finish the Bella Vista Bypass, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

The work will be done 24 hours a day.

• Today through Thursday at Missouri Route 90 bridge over I-49 west of Jane.

• Thursday through Saturday at I-49/U.S. 71 between McDonald County Route H and Wolf Den Road near Pineville.

Highway officials say contractor crews will be laying asphalt to tie in new I-49 to existing I-49 and Missouri Route 90.

Between today and Thursday, the Route 90 bridge over I-49 will be reduced to one lane between Goodin Hollow Road and Sumner Road near Pineville.

Drivers will be directed through the work zone with pilot cars. Drivers should wait for a pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone.

Between Thursday and Saturday, I-49/U.S. 71 will be reduced to one lane between Route H and Wolf Den Road west of Jane.

When contractor crews are working on northbound I-49/U.S. 71, the left lane will be closed between Goodin Hollow Road and Wolf Den Road.

When contractor crews are working on southbound I-49/U.S. 71, the right lane will be closed between Route H and Wolf Den Road.

The speed limit through the work zone will be 60 mph. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Weather and scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.