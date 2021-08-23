Police name suspect in killing of Little Rock man

Police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old Little Rock man.

Roderick Hill faces a capital murder charge in the homicide, which happened Aug. 14 on Labette Drive, according to a Facebook post from Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 9209 Labette Drive around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, officers found Robert Hubbard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information to call (501) 371-4829.