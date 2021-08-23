Prairie Grove planners approve plan for duplexes

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove Planning Commission approved the large-scale development plan for a multi-family residential development at its Aug. 12 meeting, according to Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant.

Kent Cox submitted the plan for a development that will have 24 units or 12 duplexes, located on two parcels at Brady and Danny James Roads. The council rezoned this land from A-1 to R-2 in May at the request of Cox.

The commission approved conditional use permits for two other projects but tabled the large-scale development plans for those projects.

It approved a conditional use permit for storage facilities in a B-2 zone on East Heritage Parkway, near the South Ervan Beeks intersection. The large-scale development plan was tabled for more information on drainage plans. If approved at a later meeting, this will be the third development for storage units approved by the commission along Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove.

The third project is for a flea market building, which would be located near the Farmers Cooperative on Heritage Parkway. The commission approved a conditional use permit to allow Mark Silva to operate a flea market in a B-2 zone but tabled the large-scale development plan because of questions about drainage.