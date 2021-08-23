Sandy's appearance big for DB target Anthony Brown

Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy started his yearly travels seeing Razorback prospects and commitments on Thursday to watch defensive back target Anthony Brown.

Brown, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Milan, Tenn., made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 4-6 and Indiana later in the month. He released a top five of Arkansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Indiana on July 3.

Sandy, who was selected to the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame in 2013, humbled Brown by attending the Bulldogs’ football season opener 35-25 loss to Peabody with his mother Ginger.

“Man that was really big for me, it really hit home," Brown said. “Seeing that made me love Arkansas even more just to show that much compassion and dedication to come see my last first game of high school was huge. I’m really thankful for that.”

Brown will pick a school on Sept. 14. He had planned to make his choice on Aug. 29, but has since moved that announcement.