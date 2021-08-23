Slusher in the mix wherever he's put

FAYETTEVILLE -- Myles Slusher figures to get significant playing time in the secondary for the University of Arkansas this season.

The question is where will Slusher play on the back end of the defense?

The answer is probably all over depending on the scheme and opponent.

Slusher, a sophomore from Broken Arrow, Okla., has gotten plenty of work in preseason camp at safety according to the coaches, behind returning starters Jalen Catalon and Joe Foucha, as well as Simeon Blair, who started two games last season.

Slusher also has been taking snaps at second-team nickel back behind returning starter Greg Brooks Jr.

"Athletically, there's not a lot of guys that can go from safety to play corner, skillset-wise and how we're playing it," Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom said. "Slush is one of them.

"He's able to give us some versatility. I really think he can play all five spots for us."

Slusher, 6-0 and 185 pounds, played in six games last season, including a start as a sixth defensive back against Mississippi State. He finished with 15 tackles, recovered two fumbles and also forced a fumble.

Now Slusher is making a lot of plays in camp.

"Myles Slusher keeps showing up," Catalon said.

In addition to his versatility in the secondary, Slusher is among the Razorbacks who have worked as a kickoff returner.

"I like Myles Slusher back there," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said last week. "He's looked good doing it."

Slusher signed with Arkansas as the No. 5-rated safety in the country by 247Sports. He also was recruited by Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

"He's been having a great camp," Foucha said. "He's been moving back from cornerback to safety. I feel like he can do both.

"He's a very physical safety and a physical corner. I feel like the game has slowed down with it being his second year. I feel like he's going to have a great season."

Slusher played 199 defensive snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and was in for 18 snaps on special teams.

"He's playing much faster," Blair said of Slusher's improvement in camp. "He has great hips. He can stop on a dime and break on any pass.

"I feel like he's a great safety and he's coming along as he's getting older and starting to mature."

Slusher missed the first practice of camp to attend the funeral of a family member, then upon his return began impressing the coaches.

"He came out like gangbusters the first six or seven practices," Pittman said. "He got a little nicked up, but he'll continue to learn how to work through some smaller injuries and things of that nature.

"When he first came out in fall camp, he was rolling. Now he's kind of getting back."

Slusher had a good practice on Saturday according to Pittman.

"I thought he had a really good scrimmage," Pittman said. "He's very valuable to us."